2021 Golden Globes film predictions: Here are our official odds in all 14 movie races

Who will win at the 2021 Golden Globes when they’re announced on Sunday night, February 28? Thousands of Gold Derby users have placed their bets in all 14 feature film categories here in our predictions center. Those predictions were combined to generate our official racetrack odds. Scroll down to see those odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold. Do you agree with our forecasts?

The users predicting these awards include Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Globe winners for film, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the highest prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ results.

The Golden Globes are decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which comprises fewer than 100 international entertainment journalists, so their nominees and winners can be quite eccentric. They often preview the Oscars by awarding their Best Picture prizes to eventual academy favorites like “The Artist” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Moonlight” (2016) and “Green Book” (2018). But sometimes they go rogue with champs like “The Hangover” (2009) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018).

Since the Globes have separate Best Picture categories for dramas and musicals/comedies, it allows them to cast a wide net as they try to guide the Oscar season narrative. For instance, last year the HFPA threw a wrench into the awards campaign by giving Best Picture to “1917” to the surprise of most of us, but their victor for Best Foreign Language Film, “Parasite,” ended up as the top Oscar champ.

See who we think has the advantage below. If you think you know better, make sure to enter or update your predictions before Sunday night’s show.

BEST FILM DRAMA

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 69/20

“Nomadland” — 37/10

“Promising Young Woman” — 4/1

“Mank” — 9/2

“The Father” — 9/2

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — 82/25

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 39/10

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — 4/1

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” — 9/2

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — 9/2

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 16/5

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — 19/5

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” — 4/1

Gary Oldman, “Mank” — 9/2

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” — 9/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 17/5

“Hamilton” — 71/20

“The Prom” — 9/2

“Palm Springs” — 9/2

“Music” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 31/10

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit” — 4/1

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot” — 4/1

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma” — 9/2

Kate Hudson, “Music” — 9/2

BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 10/3

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” — 37/10

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” — 4/1

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” — 9/2

James Corden, “The Prom” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” — 71/20

Olivia Colman, “The Father” — 19/5

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” — 19/5

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” — 9/2

Helena Zengel, “News of the World” — 9/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 7/2

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 37/10

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” — 39/10

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” — 9/2

Jared Leto, “The Little Things” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” — 16/5

David Fincher, “Mank” — 4/1

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 4/1

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” — 9/2

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” — 9/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 82/25

“Promising Young Woman” — 37/10

“Nomadland” — 9/2

“Mank” — 9/2

“The Father” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Soul” — 31/10

“Wolfwalkers” — 39/10

“Over the Moon” — 9/2

“Onward” — 9/2

“The Croods: A New Age” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Minari” — 16/5

“Another Round” — 19/5

“The Life Ahead” — 9/2

“La Llorona” — 9/2

“Two of Us” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Soul” — 16/5

“Mank” — 39/10

“Tenet” — 9/2

“The Midnight Sky” — 9/2

“News of the World” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — 16/5

“Tigress and Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — 4/1

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 4/1

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 9/2

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” — 9/2

