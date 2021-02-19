Golden Globes nominee profile: Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) tries to score first big win

Is Ted Lasso destined for a big win? Jason Sudeikis just scored his first ever Golden Globe nomination for playing the endearing and hilarious football coach in “Ted Lasso.” The Apple TV Plus laffer also received a nomination for Best Comedy Series from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It’s ironic that a show about an underdog football club is one of the heavyweight award contenders. But we really could see “Ted Lasso” with the trophy on Globes night.

Sudeikis faces off against Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) for Best TV Comedy Actor. Youssef returns after winning the award last year on his first nomination. Cheadle has been nominated in this category three times before for his work on “House of Lies.” He won for the role in 2012. Cheadle also won TV Movie/Limited Actor for “The Rat Pack” in 1999, and was nominated for Film Drama Actor in 2005 for his Oscar nominated turn in “Hotel Rwanda.”

On “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays an American college football coach who has landed the job of coaching an English Premiere League Football club. This is despite the character knowing very little about soccer. His unabashed optimism and belief in people, gives a funny premise a delightful heart. The actor explained to Gold Derby, “He’s just a person who comes into people’s lives and meets them where they are. While he doesn’t know the sport he does know people. He doesn’t rattle easily by people’s assumptions of him.”

Sudeikis is in a really strong position to win the Globe. HFPA voters love awarding new performances, with the last nine winners in this category being for freshman seasons. An August release date for “Ted Lasso” leaves it relatively fresh in the minds of voters. Also, the Emmys have not had a chance to recognize it yet. This would allow Globe voters to be first to the punch. Ted is such a likable character that everyone who watches falls for him. People will want to vote for this title character that centers the whole show.

If Sudeikis’ loses it will be more about the voters wanting to award something else. His biggest threat comes from Levy, who dumbfoundingly has never even been nominated for a Globe before. Like “Lasso,” “Schitt’s Creek” has heart and a rooting factor. And this being the last season for “Schitt’s” might incentive voters to give the iconic Levy his due while they still can.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Golden Globes nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

