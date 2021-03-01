Post-Globes editors slugfest: What do shocking Jodie Foster, Andra Day wins mean for Oscars? [Video and audio podcast]

There’s no doubt about it: two of Sunday’s Golden Globes winners have shaken up the Oscars. Jodie Foster (Best Supporting Actress, “The Mauritanian”) and Andra Day (Best Drama Actress, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) caught awards prognosticators by storm when their names were read out loud at the bicoastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. What do Foster and Day’s surprise victories mean for the upcoming Oscars? Gold Derby’s Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws got together to chat about all of this and more in our post-Globes editors slugfest. Watch the video above or listen to the audio podcast below.

“The Golden Globes still managed to be the Golden Globes on Sunday night,” Zach notes about how the organization “helped clarify certain things” but also “helped muddy the waters.” He adds that Foster, Day and a third shocking winner, Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”), have all received “extra momentum going into Oscar voting,” which begins March 5.

Daniel chimes in, “Best Actress is gonna be interesting now. I feel like Andra is a potential Oscar winner. I think this kind of moves her ahead of Vanessa Kirby as an Oscar nominee.” He also doesn’t rule out Maria Bakalova (“Borat”) pulling a Kate Winslet (“The Reader”) and getting a lead nomination at the Oscars instead of supporting, where she’s being campaigned.

Marcus reminds viewers that Foster can’t sweep the supporting actress category at all the upcoming awards shows because she’s snubbed at both SAG and Critics Choice. “They’re doing a write-in vote now to add her to the nominations,” he jokes before adding that his predicted Oscar front-runner is actually Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”) and not Foster.

Also in our editors slugfest, the guys talk about what film’s cast could win the SAG ensemble award, whether “Nomadland” can continue claiming Best Picture prizes all the way to the Oscars, and if Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) are both locks for actor and supporting actor, respectively.

