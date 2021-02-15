Golden Globes: ‘Lovecraft Country’ hoping to become HBO’s 5th Best Drama Series winner

Last year, “Succession” became the fourth drama series from HBO to win the top trophy at the Golden Globes, following “The Sopranos” (1999), “Six Feet Under” (2001) and “Boardwalk Empire” (2010). Missing from that list are some of the most heralded TV shows of all time, including “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.” In this year’s Globe nominations, the paycaster was recognized for “Lovecraft Country,” the horror series based on writer H. P. Lovecraft‘s fictional stories. Will “Lovecraft Country” become HBO’s fifth Best Drama Series winner for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

In the 10-episode program, Jonathan Majors stars as a man searching for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) in 1950s Jim Crow America. Jurnee Smollett plays his childhood friend and current love interest. The talented supporting cast includes Jamie Chung, Aunjanue Ellis, Jada Harris, Abbey Lee, Wunmi Mosaku and Jordan Patrick Smith. Strangely, none of these folks were individually recognized at the Golden Globes or SAG Awards, though the ensemble cast and stunt team both earned collective bids from the guild.

“Lovecraft Country” is the only HBO this year to earn a spot on the AFI Top 10 list. It’s also sitting pretty with a whopping five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards: Best Drama Series, Actor (Majors), Actress (Smollett), Supporting Actor (Williams) and Supporting Actress (Mosaku). In addition, “Lovecraft” has been recognized at the Writers Guild of America Awards with a bid for Best New Series.

As of this writing, “The Crown” leads our Golden Globe predictions for Best Drama Series with 82/25 odds. The Netflix regal drama has already claimed this trophy once before in its first season, but could now earn a bookend for the reinvigorated fourth season. “The Mandalorian” and “Ozark” are tied for second place at 4/1 odds apiece, followed by “Lovecraft Country” and “Ratched” tied for fourth place at 9/2 odds each.

HBO’s biggest Golden Globe contender of the year is actually “The Undoing,” with three bids for Best Limited Series, Actress (Nicole Kidman) and Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland). Next up is “The Flight Attendant” (an HBO Max production) with noms for Best Comedy Series and Actress (Kaley Cuoco). “Lovecraft County’s” single bid is matched by “Perry Mason” (for actor Matthew Rhys) and “I Know This Much Is True” (for actor Mark Ruffalo).

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?