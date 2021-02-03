Will Meryl Streep score two Best Comedy/Musical Actress nominations at the Golden Globes … again?

Meryl Streep is set to make history at the 2021 Golden Globes by extending her nominations record to a whopping 33 career bids thanks to Netflix’s “The Prom.” Streep may not stop there, though, as she’s also eligible this year for the HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk.” Will the film legend, who has a record eight Globe victories to her name, extend her nominations haul with not just one but two citations this year?

In our exclusive odds, which are based on the combined predictions of our users, Streep leads the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress category for “The Prom.” In Ryan Murphy’s big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, Streep plays stage actress Dee Dee Allen, a hilarious narcissist who rounds up her circle of fellow fading theater stars to go to Indiana in support of high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman), who isn’t allowed to bring her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to the prom. Streep impresses not just with her two solo numbers, but also the heart that she brings to the role.

We anticipate the rest of the category will be rounded out by Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”), Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks”), and Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”). Cristin Milioti (“Palm Springs”) and former Globes winner Emily Blunt (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) are right on the cusp of our top five too.

Enter Streep for Steven Soderbergh’s heavily improvised “Let Them All Talk.” The film takes place predominantly on the Queen Mary II, as Streep’s award-winning novelist Alice sets sail to accept a literary prize in England. She uses the opportunity to reunite with her college friends (Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest) and mend fences while she tries to finish her highly anticipated next novel. Given that the dialogue is largely improvised, Streep delivers one of her most natural performances in recent memory, and the contrast with her delightfully over-the-top turn in “The Prom” is sure to make Globes voters take notice. This performance is currently ranked eighth in our combined odds.

Streep skeptics may think it’s impossible for her to land two nominations not just in the same year, but in the same category. But she’s already done both in the past. Streep earned two bids in 2003 for Drama Actress (“The Hours”) and Film Supporting Actress for (“Adaptation”), taking home the supporting prize. In 2009 she landed dual nominations for Drama Actress (“Doubt”) and Comedy/Musical Actress (“Mamma Mia!”). One year later she pulled it off again, this time earning both bids in the Comedy/Musical Actress category, for “Julie and Julia” and “It’s Complicated,” winning for her uncanny turn as legendary chef Julia Child.

She could very well do it again this year too. Two of our Experts – Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) – are predicting both nominations for Streep, as is one of our All-Star Top 24 users. What will likely help her is the size of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the Globes. This small organization clearly loves Meryl – she has 33 nominations, eight wins, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award – so it wouldn’t take too much to win them over, and when they see how polar-opposite her performances are in these two projects, they may feel compelled to reward her with citations for both.

