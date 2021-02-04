Golden Globes: 9 new shows nominated at 2021 ceremony including ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ …

Though 2020 was an unusual year to say the least, we luckily had a variety of new TV shows to keep us company. Many of these programs have become breakout hits and seemed destined to become a part of the awards conversation. As the Golden Globes approach, let’s take a look at some of the new series contending for awards. Click through the photo gallery above to see the nine new shows nominated, including “Lovecraft Country,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Perry Mason.” We do not include shows competing for the limited series categories.

While programs are more likely to be nominated in later seasons after they’ve had time to work out the kinks and build up an audience, a strong debut can still draw attention during awards season. In recent years, such titles as “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Killing Eve,” “Westworld,” “This Is Us,” and “Stranger Things” have received nominations for their first seasons in the Best Drama Series category; “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Crown” and “Mr. Robot” even won in their first years. On the comedy side, “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta” and “Transparent” won for their first seasons in that category, while the first appearances of “Barry,” “Kidding” and “Silicon Valley” all scored nominations.

If you’ve reached the series finale of all your favorite shows and need something new to watch, every show in our gallery is worth checking out. These titles will also certainly be a part of the awards race for years to come (though as it often happens, a few may sadly have to wait until Season 2 to earn a statue).

The Golden Globe winners in TV and film will be revealed Feb. 28. (about two months later than usual because of Covid-19) during NBC’s bicoastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

