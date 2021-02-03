Golden Globes 2021 film predictions slugfest: In which we try to download those ‘Music’ nominations

After an interminable delay, Golden Globe nominations were announced Wednesday morning, and well, the Globes are gonna Globe. Sure, there were the expected contenders, like “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and some nice surprises like “Promising Young Woman” over-performing, but it wouldn’t be a Globes lineup without some wild choices, like “The Mauritanian.” Or Kate Hudson in “Music.” Or “Music” in general. Our editors and Experts Chris Rosen and Joyce Eng convened to try to untangle these nominations that really haven’t fully been processed yet and what they mean for the Oscars. Watch our Golden Globes film predictions slugfest above or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Let’s start with the good: We were both pleasantly surprised at “Promising Young Woman” nabbing four nominations, including Best Drama Film. It also got the expected bids for star Carey Mulligan and screenplay for Emerald Fennell, who made the Best Director lineup as well. She’s one of three female directors shortlisted — a first — along with Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), nearly doubling the Globes’ lifetime female director nominees to eight. Though Mulligan was in third in Gold Derby’s odds for a nomination, we explain why she’s arguably now the frontrunner to win the Globe, and if that happens, watch out, Oscar.

EE Full list of Golden Globe nominations

Chris is on such a “Promising Young Woman” high that he also floats the idea of Bo Burnham scoring a supporting actor nomination at the Oscars. Burnham didn’t make it at the Globes, but you know who did? Jared Leto. The Globe and Oscar winner was a shocking nominee — he was in 22nd in the odds — for a film that was just released last weekend. Even more shocking were the two bids for Sia‘s directorial debut “Music” for Best Comedy/Musical Film and Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for Hudson. As Chris notes, “Music”was lambasted for being ableist with its casting of Maddie Ziegler in the title role as an autistic teen.

But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is no stranger to courting drama and controversy. We discuss how the HFPA doesn’t have a great history with diversity, so its snubs of Black-led films “Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” from the top category are unfortunately not totally surprising. All but “Da 5 Bloods” got at least one nomination, though, which is awkward since Spike Lee’s kids, Satchel and Jackson Lee, are this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Plus: We make some early winner predictions, discuss why some snubbees needn’t worry too much about being overlooked, and try to figure out how James Corden got in but Meryl Streep didn’t.

The Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a bicoastal ceremony, will air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?