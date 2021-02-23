Golden Globes nominee profile: Olivia Colman (‘The Crown’) could become a rare two-time winner for the same role

As the reigning queen for Best TV Drama Actress at the Golden Globes, Olivia Colman now has an opportunity to win a rare second statue for the same role. Earning her second nomination this year as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown,” Colman would join Angela Lansbury (four-time winner for “Murder, She Wrote”), Edie Falco (two-time winner for “The Sopranos”), and Claire Danes (two-time winner for “Homeland”) as just the fourth actress to win a second statue in this category should she prevail.

In order to reach that milestone, she’ll have to best her costar Emma Corrin, new to the series this season as Princess Diana and a first-time Globe nominee, along with three other performers looking for a first win in their current roles. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is a two-time nominee in this field while Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) is a one-time winner and Laura Linney (“Ozark”) is a two-time winner, both nominated for the first time as TV drama series leads. In this category, where the HFPA typically likes to reward performances they haven’t yet, it truly is a wide open race.

This is Colman’s second year as Queen Elizabeth II, a role she inherited from Claire Foy who won for the show’s first season in 2017. The fourth season, which Colman is currently nominated for, sees Elizabeth sharing the public stage for the first time with two other female British mega-icons, Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson, in a Globes-nominated performance of her own) and Diana. Sharing that stage doesn’t come easy to a queen reaching the third decade of her reign, but Colman plays upon that tension with sensitivity.

When Colman won for the role last year she was one of four nominations for the series. This year she’s one of a staggering six. Her nomination, as well as the TV Drama nom for the series and a TV Supporting Actress bid for Helena Bonham Carter are all repeated from last year, while Corrin, Anderson and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles join the party this time around. The last time a single television series had that many nominations was “Big Little Lies” in 2018 and it went home with four trophies.

Can Colman help lead “The Crown” to a similar feat this year, and earn herself a place among the greats like Lansbury? If not, perhaps she’ll fare better in the film race where she’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in “The Father.” A win for either role would be her fourth (or fifth if she manages to win both), adding to her previous wins for “The Crown,” Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for “The Favourite,” and Best TV Supporting Actress for “The Night Manager.” In fact, Colman has never lost when nominated. Needless to say, Colman is a favorite of HFPA voters and will enter the evening looking to join the record books, one way or another.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Golden Globes nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2021 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?