Golden Globes predictions slugfest: Editors dish ‘Da 5 Bloods’ snubs, ‘The Flight Attendant’s’ take-off [Video and audio podcast]

When the Golden Globes announced their 2021 nominations on Wednesday morning, our collective jaws hit the floor. So many unforgivable snubs. So many jaw–dropping surprises. Our editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws got together to dish all of the film and TV noms and make our picks for who we think will ultimately win when the statuettes are handed out Sunday, February 28 during NBC’s bicoastal ceremony hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. Watch our Golden Globes predictions video slugfest above, or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Zach is “at a loss for words” over some notable omissions in the film lineup. “For me, the big question that I have for the Golden Globe voters is, did you forget that Spike Lee made a movie this year [on Netflix] and it was called ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and it starred Delroy Lindo in one of the best performances of the year?” he wonders aloud. “I know that you didn’t forget that Spike Lee is still around. You invited his kids to be ambassadors at the ceremony. Maybe you just thought that was enough to get him to attend?”

Some of the other snubs our editors take issue with are Meryl Streep twice (“Let Them All Talk” and “The Prom”) plus diversity-rich movies like “One Night in Miami” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” being snubbed in Best Film Drama. “A lot of the films that over-performed were white-dominated stories,” notes Daniel, “and a lot of the films that under-performed were black-centered stories or other people of color.”

Over on the TV side, the group champions the breakout success of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and star Kaley Cuoco. Daniel reminds us that it’s often new shows that win at the Globes, but hold up — there are four new comedies in contention this year: “The Flight Attendant,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Great” and “Ted Lasso.” Might that give the edge to “Schitt’s Creek,” which is finally up for Golden Globes on its sixth and final season? Marcus declares, “This is an example of either they were late to the party and they finally watched [‘Schitt’s Creek’], or they feel so guilty and that’s what’s causing these nominations.”

Also in the predictions video, our staffers discuss who they’re rooting for to win on Feb. 28. Marcus picks Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), Daniel goes with Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Zach is still hoping for a “write-in vote” for “Da 5 Bloods.”

