2021 Golden Globes Film Nominations Forums Reactions: Jeers For ‘Malcolm and Marie’ Snubs, Cheers For ‘Promising Young Woman’

Nothing gets our forum posters out of bed and debating quite like the Golden Globes. Reactions to the nominations announcement on February 3 ranged from outrage over the “Malcolm and Marie” snubs to sheer delight at the strong showing by “Promising Young Woman.” Hollywood insiders hiding behind screen names sound off on this year’s slate of contenders at the Golden Globe Awards.

Below is just a sampling of their cheers and jeers for the 14 film categories. What do you think of the roster revealed on February 3? Sound off here if you dare:

Best Film Drama

gabspss: THEY DON’T LIKE “DA 5 BLOODS.”

Luca: “Promising Young Woman” fans, you WON!

Best Film Comedy/Musical

tom92: “Hamilton” should not be eligible.

gorman: What on god’s green earth is “Music”?!

Best Film Drama Actress

Aint2Proud2Beg: Of course Andra Day got a nomination. She is amazing irrespective of the stinker she is in.

nevkm: Carey Mulligan is so winning the Globe!!! Tears of joy!

Potatohead: Love that Vanessa Kirby nomination, her odds at nabbing an Oscar nom too are pretty great.

Joseph Farnham: How can there not be any love for Zendaya and “Malcolm and Marie”? She deserves an Oscar to go along with her “Euphoria” Emmy.

Best Film Drama Actor

Melvinezq: TAHAAAAAR

Bassett: Did they snub Delroy Lindo? Yikes.

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Sean C: Anya Taylor-Joy for “Emma” is a nomination I was really hoping for.

AayaanUpadhyaya: You can all take out Meryl Streep from your Best Actress Oscar line-up.

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Ihdang2000: Yikes James Corden is really nominated huh

wolfali: So glad my man Dev Patel got in.

Best Film Supporting Actor

DanC: JARED LETO?!!!!!!!!!!

AayaanUpadhyaya: The Paul Raci snub is disgusting.

Best Film Supporting Actress

Luca: Glenn Close!!! YEES!!

wolfali: I predicted the Ellen Burstyn snub. Am upset about Yuh-Jung Youn.

Victor: Helena Zengel is a shocker for sure, but what a deserving nod. She was OUTSTANDING.

Best Film Director

willum: EMERALD FENNELL WOAH

Bassett: REGINA IS IN

LLLhawks: Three female directors! Wow!

Best Film Screenplay

Miles: Disappointed in the lack of love for black stories.

TrumpBiden: Get ready for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to start nabbing awards.

Best Film Score

Qoslca: “Mank” seems to be coming in strong.



Best Foreign Language Film

Ihdang2000: They billed “Minari” as USA for Best International Film? The clownery.

Marcus.H: I’m sorry for other deserved contenders, especially “A Sun.”

