33 fun facts about the Golden Globes

The 78th annual Golden Globes take place virtually Sunday night on NBC with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returning as hosts. “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Crown,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Ted Lasso” are among the top nominees in the feature film and TV categories.

Also in contention is a movie called “Music” that was shot in 2017 and marks the directorial debut of the singer Sia. While it merits a mere 11% at Rotten Tomatoes, it reaped nominations for Best Musical/Comedy and star Kate Hudson. These bids harken back to 1982 when Pia Zadora won New Star of the Year for the well-stuffed turkey “Butterfly.” She also won the Razzie Award for the film which also starred Orson Welles.

And just who was Zadora’s competition for New Star of the Year? Elizabeth McGovern and Howard Rollins Jr. for “Ragtime”; Kathleen Turner for “Body Heat” Rachel Ward for “Sharkey’s Machine” and Craig Wasson for “Four Friends.”

Let’s take a look back at various categories, interesting wins and other fun facts and trivia about the Golden Globes:

At the third annual award in 1946, the HFPA handed out its first award for Best Picture Promoting International Understanding to the “The House I Live In,” the honorary Oscar-winning short starring Frank Sinatra dealing with anti-Semitism. The last winner of this award was “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1963.

Walt Disney collected his first Golden Globe in 1948 for the Hindustani dubbed version of his 1942 animated classic “Bambi” for “furthering the influence of the screen.”

In 1950, the HFPA gave the Best Cinematography (Color) award to the Disney animated short, “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.” The live-action musical comedy “On the Town” was the runner-up.

Jane Wyman and Gregory Peck were the first recipients in 1951 of the Henrietta Award which honored world film favorites. Jane Fonda and Roger Moore were the last in 1980.

Danny Kaye (“On the Riviera”) and June Allyson (“Too Young to Kiss”) were the first winners of the comedy/musical acting awards at the 1952 ceremony. “An American in Paris” won Best Comedy/Musical and went on to claim Best Picture at the Oscars.

Jane Fonda is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Walt Disney was the first winner of the honor in 1953. DeMille won Best Director that year for “The Greatest Show on Earth,” which went on to pull off an upset in the top race at the Oscars.

That same year, Francis Kee Teller not only received a special achievement award, but he was also nominated for special juvenile performance for the documentary “Navajo,” playing the seven-year-old Son of the Hunter. He had never even seen a movie until he watched himself on-screen. He never made another movie. “Navajo” was nominated for two Oscars: Best Documentary and Black-and-White Cinematography.

The late Chadwick Boseman is considered the favorite to win Best Drama Actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” James Dean, who died in 1955 at the age of 24, won two posthumous Golden Globes. Dean received a special achievement award at the 1956 ceremony. The following year, he and Kim Novak were the Henrietta Award winners.

Some of the other HFPA’s categories had a short shelf life. Case in point, the Hollywood Citizenship Award. Esther Williams was the first winner in 1956 with Ronald Reagan taking home the second and last Citizenship Award in 1957.

Zsa Zsa Gabor received a special achievement award for “the most glamorous actress” at the GG ceremony in 1958. That same year “The Mickey Mouse Club” won the Globe for Best TV Show.

And gossip columnists Hedda Hopper and Louella Parson both won special journalistic merit awards in 1960.

Now called the Golden Globe Ambassador, Miss Golden Globes was introduced in 1963 with Donna Douglas of “The Beverly Hillbillies” fame and Hungarian actress Eva Six sharing the honors. Over the years, the offspring of several performers who also went on to have their own careers were named Miss GGs including Anne Archer, Melanie Griffith, Laura Dern, Francesca Eastwood, Joely Fisher, Dakota Johnson and Rumer Willis. This year, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee’s children, Jackson and Satchel are Golden Globe Ambassadors. His critically acclaimed “Da Five Bloods” failed to earn any GG nominations.

The Globes actually honored a song that wasn’t introduced in a movie. The Lerner and Loewe tune “If Ever I Would Leave You” was introduced in their hit 1960 Broadway musical “Camelot.” But that didn’t stop the HFPA from awarding the tune the Golden Globe for the 1968 film version.

