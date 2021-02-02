Golden Globes TV nominations preview: ‘The Crown’ will receive 6, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Ozark’ will earn 5

When the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes are announced Wednesday, February 3, what kinds of things should you expect to see on the TV side? First and foremost, get ready for a Netflix domination.

The streaming site is predicted to earn big hauls for “The Crown” (six nominations) and “Ozark” (five bids), per Gold Derby odds. The only other television series expected to rake in that much love is Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” (five noms), which left the airwaves last year after a half-dozen seasons. Next in line with three predicted bids apiece are “The Great,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Mrs. America,” “Ramy” and “The Undoing.”

Scroll down for your complete Golden Globes TV nominations preview, in which we break down all of the shows based on their predicted tallies. These awards are bestowed annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in both film and television. There is still time to make or update your own picks before the noms are announced on Feb. 3. What are you waiting for? Get started right now!

6 NOMINATIONS

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor for Josh O’Connor

Best Drama Actress for Olivia Colman

Best Drama Actress for Emma Corrin

Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson

Best Supporting Actress for Helena Bonham Carter

5 NOMINATIONS

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor for Jason Bateman

Best Drama Actress for Laura Linney

Best Supporting Actor for Tom Pelphrey

Best Supporting Actress for Julia Garner

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor for Eugene Levy

Best Comedy Actress for Catherine O’Hara

Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy

Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy

3 NOMINATIONS

“The Great” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor for Nicholas Hoult

Best Comedy Actress for Elle Fanning

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor for Jonathan Majors

Best Drama Actress for Jurnee Smollett

“Mrs. America” (FX)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress for Cate Blanchett

Best Supporting Actress for Uzo Aduba

“Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor for Ramy Youssef

Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali

“The Undoing” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor for Hugh Grant

Best Limited/Movie Actress for Nicole Kidman

2 NOMINATIONS

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor for Pedro Pascal

“Normal People” (Hulu)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor for Paul Mescal

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor for Matthew Rhys

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited Actress/Movie for Anya Taylor-Joy

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress for Shira Haas

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor for Matt Berry

1 NOMINATION

“Bad Education” (HBO)

Best Limited/Movie Actor for Hugh Jackman

“The Comey Rule” (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Actress for Christina Applegate

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Actress for Kaley Cuoco

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Best Limited/Movie Actor for Ethan Hawke

“I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Best Limited/Movie Actor for Mark Ruffalo

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Best Limited/Movie Actress for Michaela Coel

“Insecure” (HBO)

Best Comedy Actress for Issa Rae

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Best Drama Actress for Sarah Paulson

“Small Axe” (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor for John Boyega

