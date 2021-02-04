Golden Globes TV nominations slugfest: Our contributors react to good nominees and the controversial snubs [WATCH]

Between the likes of “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “Dirty John,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Undoing,” this was a big year on television for escapist popcorn dramas with prestige pedigrees. Which would the Golden Globe Awards acknowledge as high-class in their Best Comedy, Drama and Limited Series categories and which would they dismiss as just trash? We found out this morning and convened shortly thereafter for a slugfest to dish our reactions to the nominations (watch the video above).

“The Flight Attendant” and “The Undoing” each ended up receiving multiple nominations and the other three aforementioned shows received none. I told my fellow Gold Derby contributors Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen and Rob Licuria, “It gives us some clarity, which is always what we like when we’re predicting.” This statement became immediately outdated with the nominations announcement by the Writers Guild of America in the afternoon after we recorded our slugfest.

The WGA nominated both “The Boys” and “Dirty John,” but snubbed “The Undoing;” “The Flight Attendant” has a nomination, but not in the main Best Comedy Series category. “Bridgerton” might have missed out on nominations today, but it showed up recently at the American Film Institute Awards and the Satellite Awards, so the jury might still be out on how all of these titles will fare at the Emmy Awards this summer.

Race was again a hot-button issue. “There’s a pattern here and it’s not a good pattern; it’s a pattern that has caused a lot of controversy,” laments Giliberti. “I May Destroy You” was notably shut out, despite being the most critically-acclaimed show of the year. Giliberti also points out how even shows that were nominated with predominantly minority casts like “Lovecraft Country” and “Ramy” still failed to connect entirely. The former is nominated for Best Drama Series, but not for its performances; the latter is nominated in Best Comedy Actor, which it won last year, but it cannot expand into the Best Comedy Series race.

