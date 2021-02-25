Is there a Golden Globes upset brewing in the Best Musical or Comedy Series category? [AUDIO PODCAST]

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards confirmed what “Schitt’s Creek” fans have known for years: the Canadian comedy series that exploded into the zeitgeist thanks to its availability on Netflix was one of the modern era’s best shows. At the Emmys last year, the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy categories, winning awards for Best Comedy, Best Actor in a Comedy for Eugene Levy, Best Actress in a Comedy for Catherine O’Hara, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Dan Levy, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Annie Murphy. All told, the final season of “Schitt’s Creek” made Emmys history last year, winning nine total awards. With a resume like that, it’s no wonder the series is favored to win Best Musical or Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

But will it win? That’s one topic Gold Derby creative and digital director Christopher Rosen discussed with longtime Gold Derbyite Libby on a special Golden Globes preview podcast this week. Libby, a member of Gold Derby since 2014 and a longtime forum poster, tied for first among all Gold Derby users this year with 81.82 percent accuracy on her Golden Globes predictions. (She similarly pegged 81.82 percent of the film nominees as well, finishing in 10th place overall among users.)

Listen to the podcast below and tune in to the Golden Globes on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

