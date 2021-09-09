‘Gossip Girl’ renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

This year’s Emmy Awards are still a couple of weeks away, but one of the 2021 shows that could compete for honors at next year’s ceremony just received a big vote of confidence from HBO Max. “Gossip Girl,” the glossy, high-production sequel to the long-running The CW teen drama that helped launch the careers of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Leighton Meester, has been renewed for a second season by the streaming platform.

The first season, which premiered in July has actually been split into two chunks. The first six episodes concluded in early August; the show returns for a final six episodes in November.

Newly developed by an original writer and executive producer, Joshua Safran, “Gossip Girl” takes place within the same universe as the original show — although, thus far, no major characters from the first run have made appearances in the flesh. The show follows the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite class, albeit with a more socially conscious mindset to reflect both the current times and the generation of teenagers who populate the series. While it might seem unlikely “Gossip Girl” could generate Emmy Awards buzz — after all, the original series was shut out completely, despite an arguably worthy performance from Meester and often whip-smart writing — the HBO Max series combines high-end production values with a few standout performances, notably Tavi Gevinson in a supporting role as Gossip Girl herself. If the look of the show recalls a certain Emmy winner for Best Drama that also comes to television screens via HBO, that is not necessarily an accident.

“My thing was always like, ‘Succession’ is where the world is right now,’” Safran told New York magazine this year. “So what’s the ‘Succession’ version of ‘Gossip Girl’?”

Through the first six episodes, viewers found out.

“Gossip Girl” returns in November.

