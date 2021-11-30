Gotham Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User hpatino for the best accuracy score of 75.00% when predicting the 2021 Gotham Awards winners Monday night. He is just ahead of 19 people with 66.67% accuracy and has a great point score of 4,826 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,200 people worldwide predicted these film and TV champs for the New York City ceremony. Our top scorer got 9 out of 12 winners correct, with some difficult choices like “The Lost Daughter” winning for Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Breakthrough Director (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and Best Lead Performance (Olivia Colman). The film “CODA” won for Best Supporting Performance (Troy Kotsur) and Best Breakthrough Performance (Emilia Jones).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are tied for first at 58.33%. Riley Chow, Rob Licuria, Paul Sheehan and I are next at 41.67%. Joyce Eng follows at 25.00% and then Christopher Rosen at 16.67%. See Editors’ scores.

