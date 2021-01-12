Gotham Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Noe for getting the highest score of 70% when predicting the 2021 Gotham Awards winners on Monday. He is actually tied with six other people — Tariq Khan, Pachara, Julius_Legaspi, Erm, Gaslen98 and GhostWriter — but has the high score of 10,704 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 1,300 people worldwide predicted these Gotham champs in seven movie categories. Our top scorer got 7 of the 10 winners correct, including “Nomadland” for Best Feature, Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) for Best Actor and Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”) for Best Breakthrough Performer.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Editors predicting, Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery lead with 50%. Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan are next at 40%. See Editors’ scores.

