Gotham Awards are latest to eliminate gendered acting categories, so should Oscars follow suit?

The Gotham Awards, which honor the best achievements in independent film every year, announced on August 5 that they would eliminate gendered acting categories. That follows other awards that have either eliminated gendered awards or never had them in the first place, ranging from the Grammys and Television Critics Association Awards to the MTV Movie and TV Awards and Video Music Awards. As the tide gradually turns and acceptance of transgender and non-binary identities increases, should the Oscars follow suit? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

The Gothams previously handed out prizes for Best Actor and Best Actress, which this past year went to Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Nicole Beharie (“Miss Juneteenth”), respectively. Now the acting awards they present will be Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance. This is in addition to the breakthrough award, which was already gender-neutral but this year will have the category name changed from Breakthrough Actor to Breakthrough Performer.

Executive Director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement, “The Gotham Awards have a thirty-year history of celebrating diverse voices in independent storytelling. We are proud to recognize outstanding acting achievements each year, and look forward to a new model of honoring performances without binary divisions of gender. We are grateful to those who helped to start this conversation in recent years and we are thrilled that the Gotham Awards will continue to support artistic excellence in a more inclusive and equitable way.”

There has never substantive difference between “male” acting and “female” acting, in the same way there aren’t separate Oscars for Best Director and Best Directress, so it makes sense to eliminate gender distinctions in awards. However, as the entertainment industry is still demonstrably sexist, non-gendered categories usually mean mostly male nominees, like how only seven women have ever been nominated for directing Oscars in almost a century of the awards. Though “Nomadland” won Best Picture, Best Director (Chloe Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand) earlier this year, that’s the exception and not the rule; the Oscars still recognize a lot more films by and about men than women.

Still, it might be inevitable for showbiz awards to eventually get rid of gendered awards, but it may have to be in conjunction with the continued push to expand Hollywood opportunities beyond the cisgender men who have predominantly been in charge since cinema was born.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?