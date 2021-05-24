Grace Kinstler was robbed of ‘American Idol’ win, say 31% of viewers

Grace Kinstler headed into the “American Idol” finale on Sunday as one of the frontrunners. Ironically, that may well have been the reason she was eliminated during the three-hour episode, thus missing out on a spot in the Top 2. Perhaps her fans figured she was safe and didn’t cast votes for her during the first part of the show. In our overnight poll, 31% of “American Idol” viewers said Grace Kinstler was robbed of the season 19 win.

Grace’s surprise elimination left Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence battling it out to win season 19. At the end of the night, Ryan Seacrest revealed that Chayce had prevailed over Willie. His edge may well have been the success of his chart-topping single “23,” which he reprised just moments after being declared the season 19 winner.

This was one of the closest contests in the history of “American Idol.” Chayce has the support of just 36% of “American Idol” fans while Willie has the backing of 33% of them and Grace is right behind them both. Who do you think deserved to win?

Take a look at the four songs that each of the Top 3 sang on Sunday and then cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of this post.

Chayce Beckham

Hometown Song: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

Favorite Moment: “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Judges Choice: “Blackbird” by The Beatles

Duet: “Forever After All” with Luke Combs

Grace Kinstler

Hometown Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Favorite Moment: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Judges Choice: “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

Duet: “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Alessia Cara

Willie Spence

Hometown Song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

Favorite Moment: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

Judges Choice: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

Duet: “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis



