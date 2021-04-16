Sorry, Grace Kinstler (‘American Idol’): Willie Spence is now the predicted winner of Season 19

Just last week, “American Idol” viewers declared that Grace Kinstler was the contestant most likely to win Season 19. Well, things have changed. Now it’s Willie Spence who has the best odds to claim victory, according to Gold Derby predictions. Willie rose to fame years before “Idol” when he went viral with his impromptu cover of Rihanna‘s “Diamonds.” He smartly chose to perform that song for his “Idol” audition and all three judges — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — were stopped in their tracks.

“I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift,” Willie declared at his original audition. The 21-year-old caretaker from Douglas, GA added that he sees himself “hopefully winning a Grammy one day” if all of his hard work pays off. Do agree with your fellow “Idol” fans that Willie has what it takes to join the show’s winners list?

In later rounds Willie took on “I Was Here” for his showstopper, “Wind Beneath My Wings” as his Top 24 solo, “The Prayer” with Katharine McPhee as his Top 24 duet, “Set Fire to the Rain” in the Top 16 and “Diamonds” (again) after making it into the Top 12.

As for Grace, she’s been flying high as a fan-fave ever since her original audition of “Natural Woman” earned millions of YouTube views. This 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL later performed “Father” as her showstopper, “Queen” as her Top 24 solo, “Midnight Train to Georgia” with Joss Stone as her Top 24 duet, “Elastic Heart” in the Top 16 and “Dangerous Woman” after making it into the Top 12.

Here’s a closer look at the winner odds of the Top 12 “American Idol” contestants:

1. Willie Spence — 21/2

2. Grace Kinstler — 12/1

3. Chayce Beckham — 15/1

4. Casey Bishop — 20/1

5. Alyssa Wray — 42/1

6. Ava August — 54/1

7-12. Hunter Metts, Caleb Kennedy, Cassandra Coleman, Deshawn Goncalves, Beane, Madison Watkins — 100/1

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next results episode airs on ABC. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.