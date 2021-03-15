Grammy Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User n4th4l1a for the best score of 68.75% when predicting the 2021 Grammy Awards winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of three other people at 65.63% and has an excellent score of 22,599 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 3,700 people worldwide predicted these Grammys champs announced at a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah. On a night filled with upsets, our top scorer got 22 of 32 categories correct, including such tough ones as Taylor Swift (Best Album), Harry Styles (Best Pop Vocal) and Dua Lipa (Best Pop Vocal Album).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, I am in first place at 62.50%. Marcus Dixon is in second at 56.25% and then a three-way tie at 53.13% for Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan. Christopher Rosen is next at 50.00% and then a tie at 46.88% for Joyce Eng and Matt Noble. Rob Licuria finishes at 43.75%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions