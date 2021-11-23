Grammy Awards 2022 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Kai for the best accuracy score of 67.50% when predicting the 2022 Grammy Awards nominees on Tuesday morning. He is actually tied with two others — treacherous and lipabridgerstwigs — but has the best point score of that group with 100,100 by using his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,700 people worldwide predicted these music nominations, with our top scorer getting 27 out of 32 nominee slots correct. He had the correct choices of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat for Album of the Year. We only offered eight slots for you to predict in each of these four categories, not knowing the Recording Academy was increasing each category to 10 slots.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is best at 60.00%. Joyce Eng is at 57.50% for second place, and I am in third at 52.50%. We then have Marcus Dixon at 50.00%, Rob Licuria at 45.00%, Charles Bright at 42.50%, Riley Chow at 40.00% and Paul Sheehan at 32.50%. See Editors’ scores.

