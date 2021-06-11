Top 6 Grammy changes to keep in mind going into 2022 awards season

With a new Grammy season ahead of us, the recording academy announced a number of changes to better reflect the changes in times, transparency, and in the music industry as a whole. Let’s break down the six most important ones.

No secret panels in most categories

The most popular change this season is the removal of nomination review committees in most categories. Starting this year all non-technical awards will be decided by a straight, academy-wide vote, meaning that the top-voted five (for genre) or eight (for the general field) will be the official nominees, no middle men or women. Though there will still be committees for technical categories, like both Best Engineered Album categories.

Album of the Year credits for all

Starting this year, all producers, songwriters, and featured artists will be eligible for an Album of the Year win for the album they worked on. This used to be the case, but eligibility was tightened a couple years ago so that only producers, songwriters, and artists featured on 33% of an album would merit nominations and wins. The new rule is in response to a number of producers and songwriters being shut out because they didn’t meet that 33% threshold.

While this new rule gives more credit to behind-the-scenes artists and producers, will this also perhaps lead to a lot of people winning Album of the Year somewhat undeservedly? Now you could theoretically win the academy’s top prize even if you only co-wrote, co-produced, or sang a verse on one song from a 15-20 track album.

New categories

In order to keep up with the way music is globalizing, the academy has added two new categories. Best Global Music Performance will honor the best performances in the “global” (formerly known as “world”) music genre. It’s good to keep in mind that this is for traditional and folkloric genres around the world like samba, bossa nova, Afrobeats, and raja. This means that genres like K-pop are not eligible here. The academy has yet to confirm if genres like reggaeton are eligible, but most likely they will be sent to pop like they have been for the past few years.

The other new category is Best Urbano Music Album, which honors the best in Latin “urbano” music (think reggaeton, Latin rap, Latin trap). Last year urbano music was grouped with pop, and before that it competed with alternative and rock, but now it gets a chance to stand alone. This new change is probably due to the increased commercial success Latin music is having, especially urbano artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

It’s also worth highlighting that Best Dance Recording is now renamed Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Visual media change-ups

The academy made a lot of changes to the visual media categories. Perhaps the most important is that songs released in a Grammy season from soundtracks and movies coming out in the following season will only be allowed to compete in Best Visual Media Song in the year of their album’s eligibility. This is probably due to the recent wins for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow” and Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die,” which won without their movies being released within the eligibility period. This will also avoid soundtracks winning Best Visual Media Song twice, as “A Star is Born” did with both “Shallow” and “I’ll Never Love Again” in consecutive years.

New album eligibility percentage

Likely due to Black Pumas’ questionable nomination last year for a deluxe re-edition of a mid-2019 album, the academy has decided that albums will now need 75% new material to qualify for Album of the Year and genre awards. The rule used to be 51%, which (barely) qualified “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” for eligibility, resulting in a surprise Album of the Year nom (sketchy indeed). This rule will be applied starting with the 2023 Grammys, so if you’re an artist looking to re-submit an album as a deluxe edition, hurry out those mixes!

Three-genre voting

Finally, voters will only be allowed to vote in three different fields, excluding the general field. The purpose of this is to encourage academy members to vote only in their genres of expertise, as well as preventing members from looking for artists across multiple genres to vote for them in all of their eligible categories. In addition to this, voters are now limited to nine non-general categories instead of the former 15, further pressuring voters to stick with what they know best. It’s good to remember that categories like dance and alternative are their own genres and don’t belong to pop or rock, respectively.

All of these changes come to ensure more transparency and fewer conflicts of interest for the Grammys, as well as allowing the award show to keep up with the times. We’re eager to see how they affect Grammy nominations as a whole.

