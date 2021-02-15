13 Grammy records, milestones and breakthroughs we could see on March 14: Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and more

With the Grammys approaching, it’s time to look at some records that could be broken this March 14 when trophies are handed out, including firsts in pop , rap and even the general field.

General Field

Dua Lipa could claim multiple general field awards this year. If she manages to sweep Album of the Year (“Future Nostalgia”), Record of the Year (“Don’t Start Now”) and Song of the Year (also “Don’t Start Now”), she’ll join Adele, Billie Eilish, and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four general field awards in her career (Lipa won Best New Artist back in 2019).

Similarly, if Eilish wins Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” after claiming that award last year for “Bad Guy,” she’ll join U2 and Roberta Flack as the only artists to win that category twice in a row, and also join Adele, Bruno Mars, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, The 5th Dimension, Eric Clapton, Art Garfunkel, and Henry Mancini as the only artists to win it more than once. On top of that, Eilish and her “Everything I Wanted” co-writer Finneas could become the first to win Song of the Year twice in a row if the song wins that too.

A few artists could manage the remarkable feat of winning in the general field without corresponding nominations in genre categories. Post Malone’s “Circles” could perhaps pull off an upset in Record and Song of the Year despite missing Pop Solo Performance, as could JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’s “If the World Was Ending” in Song of the Year after missing Pop Duo/Group Performance. H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” is in the same boat, though she has a couple of R&B nominations for other songs.

There’s also a record number of Album of the Year nominees that missed a genre album nomination (five): Black Pumas (“Black Pumas Deluxe Edition”), Coldplay (“Everyday Life“), HAIM (“Women in Music Pt. III”), Jacob Collier (“Djesse Vol. 3”), and Post Malone (“Hollywood’s Bleeding“) could all be the first to win Album of the Year without having a best album nomination in their respective genres.

Finally, if Megan Thee Stallion or Chika were to win Best New Artist, she’d be the first female rapper to do so. Lauryn Hill previously claimed the award in 1999; she could also be considered a female rap winner, but her album that year was classified as R&B.

Pop Field

Two records can be broken in Pop Duo/Group Performance for international artists. First, BTS could become the first K-pop group to win a Grammy. But we could also see “Un Dia” by J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa and Tainy make a breakthrough for songs mostly in Spanish in the pop field.

Rap Field

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé could make herstory with “Savage.” The track is looking to be the first all-female song to win the gender-combined Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories. Nas is also looking to end a long streak. He’s 14 nominations deep at the Grammys without a win, but there’s a good chance that changes come March 14: he’s the front-runner for Best Rap Album for “King’s Disease.”

Rock Field

Finally, this could be the first year we have all solo female artists winning across the rock field. Grace Potter could win Rock Album for “Daylight,” while all the other rock/alternative categories are female-dominated and will likely go to women, whether it’s Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers or Brittany Howard. This is great given how underrepresented women in rock have been throughout the years.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?