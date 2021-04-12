5 artists who could make Grammys history in 2022: Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga …

With the Grammy eligibility period for the 2022 ceremony more than halfway done already, let’s consider which artists are looking for more than just an award. This year we saw Beyoncé break the all-time record for most Grammy wins by a female artist, Taylor Swift nab a record-breaking third Album of the Year win, and key noms and wins for Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Jacob Collier. Who’s poised to break more records and make more history next year?

Bruno Mars’s general field dominance again?

With his highly anticipated album alongside Anderson Paak as the super duo Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars could make history in a couple of ways. First off, an Album of the Year win for “An Evening With Silk Sonic” would be Mars’ third Album of the Year win (he previously won as a producer on Adele‘s “25” and for his own album “24K Magic”). That would enter him into an elite club of three-time winners in that category, joining producers David Foster, Daniel Lanois, Phil Ramone, and Ryan Tedder, engineers Tom Coyne, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tom Elmhirst, Mike Piersante, and Bob Ludwig, and performers Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Frank Sinatra.

If Silk Sonic manages to win Record of the Year as well — for their current hit “Leave the Door Open” or perhaps another forthcoming single — then Mars would be a three-time category winner there as well, following his victories for “Uptown Funk” and the title song from “24K Magic.” With that, he would tie Paul Simon as the most awarded performer in the category.

Additionally, a Song of the Year win would make Mars a two-time winner in that category, so he’d join Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer, James Horner, Will Jennings, U2, and Adele as the only songwriters to win multiple times. “Leave the Door Open” co-writer D’Mile would also join this list since he won this year alongside H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas for “I Can’t Breathe”; D’Mile would also become the first to win Song of the Year in consecutive years. On top of all of that, a Silk Sonic sweep would make Mars only the second artist to win all three of those categories twice (Adele achieved this in 2012 and 2017).

Another Album of the Year win for Swift?

Recently crowned Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift (“Folklore“) is back again for next year’s Grammys with her ninth studio album, “Evermore.” The album came out just a few months after “Folklore” and was met with similar critical acclaim, with praise for Swift’s continued move into more sophisticated songwriting and storytelling. And it was also produced by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who won Album of the Year with Swift this past March. A fourth Album of the Year win for Swift would make her the only performer ever to win the award four times, male or female.

Two-time Best Pop Vocal Album Winners?

Swift’s “Evermore” could also make her only the third artist to win Best Pop Vocal Album twice, as only Adele and Kelly Clarkson have achieved that feat. Ariana Grande could also become a two-time winner with her album “Positions,” which so far is the bestselling female album of 2021. Grande previously won for “Sweetener,” while Swift won with “1989.”

Gaga and Tony make history (again)?

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s highly anticipated followup to their number-one collaboration album “Cheek to Cheek” is expected this year and could help both make Grammy history. The album, which will likely compete in Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, could give Gaga two wins in every pop category except Pop Vocal Album, which she only won once for “The Fame Monster.” She has already won two solo performance awards with “Bad Romance” (in the previously gendered Female Pop Vocal category) and “Joanne” (in the current gender-consolidated Pop Solo category), two Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys for “Shallow” and “Rain On Me,” and this new album could give her a second Traditional Pop Vocal Album win after “Cheek to Cheek.”

Bennett can also make Grammy history on his own. A win for Traditional Pop Vocal Album would make him a 14-time in that category, extending his own record, and making him one of the biggest winners in a single category ever at the Grammys.

