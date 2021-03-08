Grammys Album of the Year predictions: Some of our top users say Dua Lipa (‘Future Nostalgia’) will upset Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” has been the front-runner to win Album of the Year ever since nominations were announced, especially with potential favorites like The Weeknd (“After Hours“) and Lady Gaga (“Chromatica“) snubbed from the category. But those weren’t the only ones who could beat her. A few of our top users say Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” will upset.

Lipa went two-for-two the last time she competed at the Grammys, taking home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording (“Electricity”) in 2019. This year she’s nominated for six awards, the same number Swift received, and there’s reason to believe that the Grammys might favor Lipa. Consider that the nomination review committee that decided the general field contenders included Swift for Album (“Folklore”) and Song of the Year (“Cardigan”), but snubbed her for Record of the Year. Lipa, meanwhile, was nominated for all three: Record and Song for “Don’t Start Now” in addition to Album for “Future Nostalgia.” that could be a sign of greater support for Lipa.

The Grammy voters at large also nominated Lipa across the board in the pop field, which isn’t decided by a nomination review committee. They even cited her for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia,” her collaboration with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy. That was somewhat surprising given how crowded the year was with high-profile artist collaborations. So that’s yet another reason to believe Lipa has the edge.

There may additionally be hesitation to give Swift her third victory for Album of the Year. She’s only 31, but that would already put her in the company of legends Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon, the only performers who have ever won that award three times. Lipa would be a strong alternative given the critical acclaim and academy-friendly disco throwback sound of “Future Nostalgia.” Perhaps that’s why Lipa is predicted to win by four of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s winners and two of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ winner results. Do you agree with them that Lipa will overtake Swift?

