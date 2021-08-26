Can anyone beat Olivia Rodrigo for Best New Artist Grammy? Make your predictions now

With the Grammy eligibility period about to end on August 31, we’ve opened predictions in the fourth general field category, Best New Artist, which has been known for crowning burgeoning music superstars, some lower-profile industry darlings, and occasional flashes in the pan. This year’s race, however, seems like it might be over before it’s even begun since no other breakthrough acts have had the immediate commercial and critical success that Olivia Rodrigo has achieved in just a few months. Does anyone stand a chance against her? We’ve seen the recording academy do unexpected things before.

Rodrigo is looking a lot like Billie Eilish did this time two years ago. In 2019 Eilish had a chart-topping single (“Bad Guy”) and a critically acclaimed blockbuster album (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”). Additionally she was the kind of young pop/rock singer-songwriter the Grammys often gravitate towards. This year Rodrigo has arguably been even more successful with her album “Sour” being at or near the top of the charts every week since its release in May. And she has had three massive hit singles: “Drivers License” (eight weeks at number-one), “Deja Vu” (multiple weeks in the top 10), and “Good 4 U” (one week at number-one and another 11 weeks at number-two).

And Eilish had more competition among new artists because 2019 was also the year Lil Nas X made history by spending an unprecedented 19 weeks at number-one with “Old Town Road” and Lizzo became a pop culture phenomenon with her single “Truth Hurts” and album “Cuz I Love You.” Rodrigo certainly isn’t the only newer artist who has topped the charts. Polo G and The Kid LAROI have also been number-one on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 during the eligibility period — nothing to sneeze at — but it’s hard to argue that they’ve had the same cultural impact thus far.

But popularity isn’t everything. Remember that jazz artist Esperanza Spalding upset Justin Bieber and Drake in 2011, and alternative act Bon Iver defeated hit-makers Nicki Minaj and J. Cole in 2012. Those results might have been caused by bias against certain artists and genres (the academy has been hesitant to vote for teen pop or hip-hop). So perhaps Rodrigo could yet be upset by an artist with snob appeal whom academy members admire as a true artiste, so pay attention to critics’ darlings like Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, and Arlo Parks, among others (though the reviews for “Sour” suggest Rodrigo could get the snob votes too).

What do you think? Does Rodrigo have this on lock? Make your initial predictions now in our predictions center, and update them as often as you like before the nominations are announced later this fall.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?