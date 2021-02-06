Oscars rematch at the Grammys: Will Thomas Newman (‘1917’) be avenged against Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir (‘Joker’)?

At the 2020 Oscars it looked like overdue composer Thomas Newman might finally win for the war movie “1917” after 14 previous nominations and losses. But then Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s “Joker” score became a juggernaut, claiming Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards before handing Newman his 15th Oscar defeat. However, they’re nominated against each other again at the Grammys for Best Visual Media Score, where Newman might finally have an advantage.

The recording academy has been much kinder to Newman than the motion picture academy has. They’ve given him six Grammys over the years for his music from “American Beauty,” “Six Feet Under,” “WALL-E” and “Skyfall.” Altogether he’s been nominated 14 times. So this might be his best chance to best Guðnadóttir.

However, Guðnadóttir is no slouch. She won this Grammy last year before “Joker” was even eligible. She took home the award for the TV limited series “Chernobyl” instead, which was all the more impressive because of how rarely TV scores win this category. On top of that, she received a second nomination this year: Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Bathroom Dance” from her “Joker” score, which might indicate stronger academy support.

As of this writing “Joker” is the front-runner to win with leading odds of 16/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing. “1917” is right behind with 4/1 odds. If we’re right, Guðnadóttir would be the first composer to win Best Visual Media Score back-to-back in more than a decade. The last to achieve that was Howard Shore, who claimed triple Grammys for his “Lord of the Rings” compositions: “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2003), “The Two Towers” (2004) and “The Return of the King” (2005).

Guðnadóttir would also be the first woman to win this award twice. So she’ll make even more history if she’s able to stand in Newman’s way yet again. Who do you think will win this match-up?

