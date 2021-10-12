2022 Grammys shakeup: No country for Kacey Musgraves because academy says ‘Star-Crossed’ is a pop album

Kacey Musgraves is one of the Grammys’ favorite country artists of the past decade, but not this year — at least not in country categories. Her new album “Star-Crossed” was submitted for Best Country Album, but the academy’s genre screening committee has deemed it a pop album, where she might join another pop-country crossover act, Taylor Swift (“Evermore“). Do you think that will help or hurt her awards chances?

The Grammys are sometimes sticklers for purity when it comes to country albums on the pop borderline. When Shania Twain‘s blockbuster “Come on Over” was nominated for Album of the Year in 1999, it lost Best Country Album to The Chicks‘ twangier breakthrough album “Wide Open Spaces.” Years later Swift was nominated three times but only won for “Fearless” (2010). Her “Speak Now” lost to Lady A‘s “Own the Night” in 2012, and her “Red,” despite its Album of the Year bid in 2014, lost to Musgraves’s more musically traditional debut album “Same Trailer Different Park.”

Musgraves won Best Country Album again (plus Album of the Year) for “Golden Hour” in 2019. But now she has been nudged over into pop, though not by her own choice as it was for Swift. What constitutes a country album these days is highly subjective. Artists have been defiantly blending genre influences for years, from Twain and Faith Hill‘s country-pop fusion in the late-1990s and early-2000s to Lil Nas X‘s rap-country phenomenon “Old Town Road” (which won a Grammy as a pop song). Just last year Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their pop crossover hit “10,000 Hours.”

What’s especially interesting about the “Star-Crossed” categorization is that the album is from the same creative team as Musgraves’s bona fide country album “Golden Hour”: she produced both collections with Ian Fitchuk and Danial Tashian. Yet the two are considered different genres by the academy. But Musgraves will nevertheless get to compete for Best Country Song for “Camera Roll,” one of the tracks from “Star-Crossed.” That much is common. Albums that blend genres often submit songs to different categories, like when Beyonce‘s “Lemonade” won Best Urban/Contemporary Album but also had songs nominated in pop, rock, and rap fields.

Do you think the Grammys are right to call “Star-Crossed” a pop album? Are there other artists or albums you think should be ejected from the country field that are usually allowed in? Vote in our poll below to let us know.

