‘Hacks’ cast: Who besides Jean Smart is eligible for Emmys consideration?

“Hacks” scene-stealer Jean Smart is one of the front-runners to win this year’s Emmy Award for Best Comedy Actress — she’s behind only Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) in our predictions. It would be the veteran actress’ fourth Emmy triumph after previously winning twice for “Frasier” (2000 and ’01) and once for “Samantha Who” (2008). But which other “Hacks” cast members have been submitted for consideration at the 2021 Emmys for the HBO Max comedy? See the breakdown below.

For those who haven’t seen the show yet, Smart takes on the role of Deborah Vance, an aging Las Vegas stand-up comedian whose career is stalling. Deborah’s agent tasks a down-on-her-luck writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), to help rekindle her material, but the two women clash from the moment they meet. “Hacks” gives Smart a chance to really sink her teeth into a complex, three-dimensional character, as Deborah is a selfish diva on the outside, but with a beating heart on the inside.

Einbinder is trying her luck in Best Comedy Supporting Actress, where she faces competition from co-stars Kaitlin Olson (she plays Deborah’s high-maintenance daughter DJ Vance) and Meg Stalter (she portrays hapless assistant Kayla Schaeffer).

Three men contend over in the Best Comedy Supporting Actor race: Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s second-in-command Marcus Vaughan, Paul W. Downs as agent Jimmy Lusaque, Jr. and Christopher McDonald as Las Vegas hotel owner Marty Ghilain.

The show is also submitting a pair of guest stars for Emmy consideration. Jane Adams plays Ava’s mother Nina Daniels and Jefferson Mays takes on the role of antique salesman Tim Gurley.

Here’s a closer look at all nine “Hacks” cast members who are eligible for Emmys consideration:

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance

Meg Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Jane Adams as Nina Daniels (“I Think She Will”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jefferson Mays as Tim Gurley (“Primm”)

