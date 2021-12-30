‘Hacks’ announces 9 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder…

The comedy series “Hacks” made quite the splash at this year’s Emmys, earning 15 total nominations including acting bids for stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. Along with Smart’s Best Comedy Actress win, the show also upset Emmy juggernaut “Ted Lasso” in both the Best Comedy Writing and Directing categories. Now, HBO Max has revealed to Gold Derby that nine actors are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the list below).

“Hacks” stars Smart as Deborah Vance, veteran stand-up comic in Las Vegas, who is forced to find ways to freshen up her act. She reluctantly hires Ava (Einbinder), a young comedy writer facing her own professional struggles. The two form a begrudging partnership as Deborah learns to respect her young employee while Ava begins to admire both her employer’s talent and her longevity. Clemons-Hopkins plays Marcus, Deborah’s no-nonsense manager, and Christopher MacDonald plays a casino owner with whom Deborah has a love-hate relationship.

Smart has cemented her reputation as one the most beloved and respected stars in television. She is one of only two women — the other being soon-to-be centenarian Betty White — to win Emmys in all four acting categories. However, Smart has yet to be nominated for an individual SAG Award. Her only prior citation with the guild was in 2007 as part of the ensemble of “24.”

The series’ strong showing at the Emmy Awards, as well as its recent nominations at Critics Choice, makes it a real contender in the ensemble category. Below is the complete list of all nine “Hacks” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award Comedy Ensemble prize:

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus Vaughan

Chris McDonald as Marty Ghilain

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Mark Indelicato as Damien

Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

Poppy Liu as Kiki

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?