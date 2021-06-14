‘Hacks’ hacks its way into the top 4 of the Best Comedy Series Emmy odds

“Ted Lasso” and “The Flight Attendant” have been 1-2 in the Best Comedy Series odds the whole season so far, but the top two may soon get hacked — by “Hacks.” The HBO Max comedy has surged in the rankings the past week, rising two spot from sixth to fourth with the top three well within its sights.

“Hacks” zoomed past former nominee “Black-ish” last week and then over the weekend scaled over “PEN15,” which is looking for its first series nomination. It’s now only behind “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Kominsky Method,” the last of which is the only eligible returning nominee from last year. At 9/1 odds to “Kominsky’s” 8/1, “Hacks” may very well climb into the No. 3 spot this week if it keeps this pace. “Master of None” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” round out the top eight.

“Hacks'” ascent isn’t surprising to anyone who’s been plugged into its first-season run, which wrapped up on Thursday (it’s been renewed for a second season). Created by “Broad City’s” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, the series was acclaimed from the jump, and while it hasn’t been a massive zeitgeist-y hit, it has a strong contingent of passionate fans. At the very least, the one thing everyone can agree on is that Jean Smart gives an Emmy-worthy performance as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedienne who hires and eventually mentors a young entitled writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who had just had her first experience of getting canceled.

Smart has rocketed up to second place in the Best Comedy Actress race, so it was really a matter of time before the show itself enjoyed a bump in the predictions too. It entered the top eight shortly after its premiere last month, stalling out in sixth place for a bit. But the growing buzz and its well-received Season 1 finale certainly help — plus, there are definitely people who waited for the full season to drop before bingeing, and it’s a very easy binge at that.

With “Hacks” on the rise, the next obvious question is, can it actually win the Emmy? “Ted Lasso” remains the runaway favorite at 4/1 odds and “The Flight Attendant” is a solid No. 2 at 11/2. Both positions are understandable and earned after their respective performances at the winter awards and audience reception, but it could be a whole new ballgame if “Hacks” over-performs with nominations, at which point this race may be no laughing matter.

