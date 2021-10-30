Hailey Green (‘The Voice’) was ‘robbed’ of a spot in live shows, say viewers [POLL RESULTS]

Blake Shelton has a lot of explaining to do to his fans.

During the first week of “The Voice” knockouts for Season 21, the country coach eliminated Hailey Green following her rocking performance of “God’s Country,” aka Blake’s own song (watch above). Blake decided to keep Libianca in the competition instead after her powerhouse cover of “Everything I Wanted.” Now a whopping 37% of “The Voice” viewers say Hailey was “robbed” of a spot in the live shows, which begin in two weeks on the NBC reality TV show.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans say was most robbed during Knockouts Week 1:

37% — Hailey Green (Team Blake)

20% — Kinsey Rose (Team Kelly)

17% — Jonathan Mouton (Team Blake)

13% — BrittanyBree (Team Legend)

6.5% — Sabrina Dias (Team Legend)

6.5% — The Cunningham Sisters (Team Kelly)

Hailey originally tried out during Season 19 of NBC’s reality TV show, but she failed to impress any of the coaches. Now age 15, this St. Martin, Mississippi resident returned for Season 21 and sang “Home” for her blind auditions, earning one last-minute chair turn from Blake. In the battles, she was paired up against Lana Scott for the song “Girl,” with Blake choosing Hailey as the winner.

This week, the coach teamed up Hailey and Libianca in the knockouts, where he was impressed with Hailey’s version of “God’s Country.” “Hailey, I’ve literally lost years of my life trying to get through that vocal, and listening to you sing that, holy crap,” he stated. Blake then made the “soul crushing” decision to eliminate Hailey. Since none of the other coaches pushed their “steal” buttons, that meant Hailey was ousted from the competition.

