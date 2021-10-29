‘Halloween’ movies ranked worst to best: Where does ‘Halloween Kills’ place on the list? [PHOTOS]

The first “Halloween” movie debuted in 1978 from director John Carpenter and told the story of Michael Myers, an escaped mental patient who goes on a killing rampage in Haddonfield, Illinois. The one victim who survives, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), continues to return in many future editions of the franchise. America fell in love with these slasher flicks, but how did film critics respond? Scroll through our photos above that highlight all of the “Halloween” movies ranked worst to best, according to their Metacritic scores. The 12th film, “Halloween Kills,” was a box office hit when it premiered in 2021, more than 40 years after the original.

Over the past four decades, the “Halloween” movies have raked in more than $640 million at the worldwide box office. “Halloween Kills” recently slaughtered ticket sales, earning $50 million domestically in its opening weekend and topping $75 million in its second week of release. Its Metacritic score is 42, with IGN raving it “delivers gory fun, fantastic performances, and an electrifying score from John Carpenter.”

David Gordon Green directed “Halloween Kills” as well as the 2018 version simply titled “Halloween.” These two films will be followed by a third movie, “Halloween Ends,” also helmed by Green, due out in 2022. This modern “threequel” is a direct follow-up to the original 1978 movie and essentially ignores the nine installments in between.

Before Green, Rob Zombie took a stab at directing the 2007 and 2009 editions of the franchise. His pair of slasher entries followed various other reboots and offshoots, including “Halloween: Resurrection” (2002), “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998) and “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995).

Most fans consider Carpenter’s original film to be the holy grail of horror movies. Though the auteur never directed any of the sequels, his haunting music score has been a key part of the franchise for more than 40 years. Listen to it below: