‘Hamilton’ Emmy submissions: 16 entries on the ballots, but can it win as many Emmys as Tonys?

“Hamilton” was a phenomenon on Broadway, but of course only a select few had access to the show when it was on the Great White Way (not all New Yorkers could even get in to see it). Disney+ changed that by premiering a filmed version of the production with the original Broadway cast last summer. Now it’s eligible for Emmys five years after it swept the Tonys. Can it win just as many awards from the TV academy as it won from the American Theatre Wing? Scroll down to see its submissions list.

As it turns out, not quite. “Hamilton” earned a record 16 Tony nominations and won 11 of those including Best Musical. But at the Emmys it has been submitted 16 times across 9 categories. So if it maxes out its nominations it would tie its Tony total, but even if it maxes out its wins it’ll fall a couple of trophies short of its Tony haul — unless it manages to miraculously tie with itself in a couple of categories.

The biographical musical about slain founding father Alexander Hamilton (played by Lin-Manuel Miranda) and his rivalry with ambitious politician Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.) is a strong contender to win Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). And it could score Emmy bids for all the actors who were nominated at the Tonys: Miranda, Odom, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo. The only difference is that Soo was nominated at the Tonys as a lead actress but has been submitted for Emmy consideration as a supporting player.

Thomas Kail won the Tony for directing, and he too could follow that up with an Emmy for helming “Hamilton” for the screen. But the only craft categories it’s entered in are specific to the TV production: picture editing, sound, and technical direction. It’s not on the ballots for costumes, makeup/hairstyling, lighting, or production design. But even if it only wins nine Emmys to go with its 11 Tonys, I guess we could still call it a success.

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Best Movie/Limited Actor

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr.

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

Daveed Diggs

Jonathan Groff

Christopher Jackson

Okieriete Onaodowan

Anthony Ramos

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Phillipa Soo

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

Best Picture Editing (Variety)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

Best Sound Mixing (Variety)

Best Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video Control (Special)

