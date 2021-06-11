The ‘Hamilton’ actors most likely to earn Emmy bids for their non-‘Hamilton’ performances, ranked

First they conquered Broadway, now they’re trying to take over television too. Several of the stars of the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton” currently spend their days moonlighting on your TV screens as aeronauts from the country of Texas in fantasy shows on HBO and former girl group members in new comedies on Peacock. This means that, with the filmed version of “Hamilton” is also eligible for this year’s Emmys, many of the musical’s stars now have multiple opportunities to earn recognition.

However, we’re not concerned with whether or not they will be nominated for “Hamilton” right now. Rather, we want to know which of these talented actors and actresses could earn bids for their other work. So we’ve taken a look at all of the odds and ranked the “Hamilton” stars from those most likely to receive an Emmy nomination to least likely, based on their new TV roles.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Goldberry is currently stealing the show on “Girls5eva,” a new comedy created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond. She stars as Wickie, a member of the 1990s girl band that gives the series its name, who has been trying to make ends meet with her current job shooting geese at an airport. With a wide-open comedy field — only Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) is eligible to return from last year — Goldsberry has a very good chance of being recognized for her performance. In fact, she is currently sitting in seventh place with 18/1 odds in the race for Best Comedy Actress, giving her the best odds of everyone from “Hamilton” to earn a nom for their non-”Hamilton” role.

Anthony Ramos, “In Treatment”

Goldsberry isn’t the only person currently in a good position though. Ramos, who portrays a patient working as a home health aide in the revival of HBO’s “In Treatment,” is also sitting at 18/1 odds. He is in eighth place — two spots behind his co-star John Benjamin Hickey — in the race for Best Drama Supporting Actor, and with all of the men from “Succession” ineligible this year after the series was delayed by the pandemic, this category is wide open, which could prove to work in Ramos’ favor come nomination voting time. And let’s not overlook his additional buzz headlining the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “In the Heights,” which opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “His Dark Materials”

Joining Ramos in the Best Drama Supporting Actor race is Miranda, who has a recurring role on HBO’s fantasy series “His Dark Materials,” which is based on Philip Pullman’s best-selling trilogy of the same name. Miranda appears in the show as the aeronaut Lee Scoresby, who helps Lyra (Dafne Keen) on her adventures. He is sitting just a handful of slots behind Ramos in 14th place but at 100/1 odds.

Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer”

Diggs might be one of the busiest men in Hollywood at the moment as he is eligible for not one but two non-”Hamilton” roles this year. The first is his turn on the TNT drama “Snowpiercer,” which is based on the film of the same name from director Bong Joon Ho (which in turn is based on a French graphic novel). Diggs portrays Andre Layton, the last surviving homicide detective on a train that spans the globe in a post-apocalyptic society. He is sitting just outside the top 20 in the combined odds for Best Drama Actor, with 100/1 odds.

Daveed Diggs, “The Good Lord Bird”

Diggs’ second Emmy-eligible role is his turn as Frederick Douglass on the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird,” which is based on the novel of the same name by James McBride. And we know we said we weren’t concerning ourselves with whether or not someone could be nominated for “Hamilton,” but Diggs actually has a better shot at earning a nomination for that performance in the Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor race than this one. He’s currently sitting in 24th place with 100/1 odds for “The Good Lord Bird,” but is way up in fourth place with 8/1 odds for “Hamilton.”

Phillipa Soo, “The Bite”

This is nothing against Soo, who I’m sure is great on “The Bite,” but her chances of being recognized for this particular performance are pretty much non-existent. This is because “The Bite,” which hails from Robert and Michelle King and is a new twist on the zombie genre by way of COVID, airs on Spectrum. This means only people who subscribe to Spectrum can watch it. That doesn’t preclude Emmy voters from checking out screeners and voting for her, which is all that matters here. But unfortunately, for most of the public, Soo’s performance as Cyndi — a woman having an affair with the husband (Steven Pasquale) of a New York City concierge doctor doing telemedicine visits (Audra McDonald) — is flying under the radar. She’s currently sitting in 34th place in the odds for Best Drama Supporting Actress, with 100/1 odds.

