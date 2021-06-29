Are we headed for a Hannah vs. Hannah showdown in the comedy supporting actress Emmy race?

We’re quickly approaching Emmy nomination day on July 13, and while there are a few solid frontrunners at this point — Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) feel like locks in their respective categories, for instance — there could be surprises in some other races. That’s why we’re taking another look at the race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress and wondering if it could become a thrilling showdown between the two Hannahs.

Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the new owner of the soccer team at the heart of the wholesome and kind-hearted Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.” She currently leads the comedy supporting actress race with 9/2 odds and has 25 Experts predicting her to win. She’s already taken home the Critics Choice Award for her performance and was part of the show’s ensemble nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, though she was snubbed at the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, newcomer Hannah Einbinder, who stars as Ava, an aspiring but entitled writer on the critically acclaimed “Hacks,” sits all the way back in seventh place with 14/1 odds. Currently, only one Expert is predicting her to triumph over the competition.

SEE ‘Hacks’ star Hannah Einbinder leaps to the lucky No. 7 spot in Emmy odds

Between the two Hannahs sit a handful of talented women from “Saturday Night Live” (Kate McKinnon, second; Cecily Strong, fourth) and “The Flight Attendant” (Rosie Perez, third; Zosia Mamet, sixth), as well as Waddingham’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Juno Temple (fifth). Upon first glance, it probably seems unlikely that this category will eventually become a battle of the Hannahs given Einbinder’s much lower placement in the odds, but one must remember that “Hacks” only debuted on HBO Max on May 13, which means it’s possible — and likely — that some voters are only just now getting around to witnessing Einbinder’s performance (and growth as an actress) across the series’ 10 excellent episodes. She’s been on the rise ever since the show’s debut, cracking the top seven last week, which definitely bodes well for her.

Additionally, Waddingham and Einbinder have more in common than you might realize. First, neither is a household name but both star on hit freshman comedies that everyone seems to love and thus will likely perform well at the Emmys. “Ted Lasso” has long been predicted to win Best Comedy Series, but “Hacks” is on the rise and is currently sitting in third place behind fellow HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, both Waddingham’s and Einbinder’s co-stars are likely going to triumph in the lead categories. It’s easy to see then how the support for their respective series and co-stars could potentially carry one or the other to the top of their races as well.

Also, if you need another similarity between the Hannahs, there is also the fact that while both women have been submitted in the supporting category, you can argue they are co-leads, which could encourage voters to want to share the love and make sure their favorite show is well represented. So while it might look cut and dry on the surface, it might not be so. We could potentially be staring down a Hannah vs. Hannah situation this summer, which could be confusing but mostly just feels exciting.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Supporting Actress Hannah Waddingham is in front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?