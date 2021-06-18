Can anyone stop Hannah Waddingham from winning at the Emmys for ‘Ted Lasso?

Is the only person standing in the way of “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham from winning an Emmy Award in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category another Hannah? According to one Gold Derby expert, the answer is yes.

As of June 17, Variety awards editor Tim Gray is the only Gold Derby expert predicting Hannah Einbinder will win in the category — an upset pick as the underdog “Hacks” co-star currently has 30/1 odds to even score a nomination. Only seven Gold Derby experts even have Einbinder cracking the list of supporting actress contenders, which also includes “Saturday Night Live” stars Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant as well as “Ted Lasso” co-star Juno Temple, among many others.

“Obviously the comedy is very important, but what the show comes down to is truly heart,” Einbinder told Gold Derby in a recent interview of the series. “Yes, the show is in part about their work, but their work is a huge reflection of themselves. Because their work is the only thing they can truly rely on.”

But despite the late surge from “Hacks,” the smart money remains on Waddingham. All but three experts have her winning in the category (the other upset pick is McKinnon), a spot where she’s already won at the Critics Choice Awards. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Waddingham explained how she relished her “Ted Lasso” opportunity.

“Women of my height or build aren’t often seen as somebody who has experienced loss or heartache … and Jason [Sudeikis] and the camp have allowed me to show that it doesn’t matter what you look like or what people perceive you to be, it’s all going on just as it is for everyone else,” she said.

