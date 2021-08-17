Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tops the Billboard 200 for the 2nd week in a row, but can she go 3 for 3?

Billie Eilish topped the Billboard 200 with her sophomore album “Happier Than Ever” in its first week with 238,000 album units. In its second week it dropped significantly to 85,000 units, but that was enough to keep it in first place, which makes it only the second album this year to spend its first two weeks in the top spot, following Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous.” Will Eilish go three for three on next week’s chart?

Our users already placed their bets for the Billboard tracking week currently underway, and most of them said Eilish would remain on top. But Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” was number-two this week with 61,000 units after 12 weeks on the chart, so with that kind of staying power she certainly has the potential to climb back to number-one for its fourth nonconsecutive week. And of course there were new releases from The Killers (“Pressure Machine”), Dan and Shay (“Good Things”), and Luke Hemmings (“When Facing the Things We Turn Away From”) that could potentially factor in. But not Kanye West‘s “Donda,” as it turns out — we’re still waiting for that one.

Nas‘s “King’s Disease II” — the followup to his Grammy-winning 2020 album “King’s Disease” — debuted at number-three with 56,000 album units. That exceeds the performance of its predecessor, which opened at number-five last year with 47,000 units. This collection boasts some of the veteran rapper’s best reviews and could be a factor in next year’s Grammy race for Best Rap Album.

Rounding out the top five are a couple more holdovers. The Kid LAROI‘s “F*ck Love,” which recently skyrocketed back to number-one after a year in release, is number-four with just under 56,000 units. Doja Cat‘s “Planet Her” is number-five with 55,000 units in its seventh week of release. How will those albums do in the current tracking week? Check out our official odds for that upcoming chart, and then make your predictions here for the tracking week that starts this Friday and includes the release of Lorde‘s “Solar Power.”

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.