Will ‘Hawkeye’ be Marvel’s first limited series to break through at the SAG Awards?

To say expectations for “Hawkeye” were a bit low is probably an understatement. It’s not all that fair — the Marvel Cinematic Universe had done little before now to make fans care about the character of Clint Barton — but when you look at it another way, it just means the newest Marvel series to hit Disney+ has been a pleasant surprise for a lot of people.

Starring Jeremy Renner as a hard-of-hearing Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as the 22-year-old Kate Bishop, an overly enthusiastic protégée the Avenger reluctantly takes under his wing after she finds herself in a dangerous situation, “Hawkeye” is a joyful Christmas romp. It brings the former’s past as the violent vigilante Ronin to the forefront of the story as it pits the mismatched pair against the Tracksuit Mafia. However, they’re not the only obstacle standing in Barton’s way right now. He must also contend with the members of SAG-AFTRA if he hopes to compete at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held in February.

Right now, the odds of “Hawkeye” breaking through feel on par with the Avengers defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin) during “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018). That is to say, it’s an uphill battle, but it could happen (everyone knows they would have defeated him in that movie if it weren’t for the actions of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord). Currently, Renner — who is also eligible for his turn in the drama “Mayor of Kingstown” — sits just outside the top 20 in Gold Derby’s combined odds in the race for TV movie/limited series actor. The category has long been led by recent Emmy winner Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”), who is followed by Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) — who was also recently rewarded with an Emmy for his performance — Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”).

SEE ‘Hawkeye’ finally introduced a long-awaited character in episode 4

Meanwhile, Steinfeld is faring slightly better than her co-star, sitting in 18th place in the corresponding actress race. Vera Farmiga, who plays the mother of Steinfeld’s character, is a few spots back, at 23 (the SAG Awards do not have separate categories for supporting performances). Kate Winslet, who won the Emmy for her performance in “Mare of Easttown,” has been the frontrunner all season long. Filling out the rest of the top five are Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”), Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) and Margaret Qualley (“Maid”).

While things might seem daunting, the good news is, both Renner and Steinfeld have been on the rise of late in the odds. This corresponds to both the recent premiere of “Hawkeye” and the reception to the show growing more positive each week. But Renner, it should be noted, has been giving a memorable performance since the very first episode. We’ve gotten to see a side of Clint Barton we’ve never seen before, one in which he’s more than just the guy with the bow and arrow. He’s a caring father, which doesn’t always come through in the scenes he has with his actual children but is on display in many of his interactions with Steinfeld’s Kate. Renner has also gotten to showcase his comedic skills in ways he doesn’t often get to because he seems to often play characters who are punching people or getting punched. But he’s often at his best when he’s able to engage in humor.

SEE ‘Hawkeye’ is primed to follow ‘WandaVision’s’ footsteps in at least one Emmy category

Of course, Steinfeld is also a more than worthy scene partner, and the character of Kate is her obvious sweet spot. Stubborn and smart — some might say too smart for her own good — Kate gives as good as she gets. Steinfeld’s ability to spar (literally and metaphorically) with anybody allows her to shine in any given scene. In fact, you might even be able to make the case that Steinfeld is actually outshining all of her fellow thespians, Renner included. It’s hardly surprising, though, since she’s been doing it for more than a decade now.

So, what does all of this mean? It means you shouldn’t be surprised if both Renner and Steinfeld continue to rise in the odds as the six-episode series heads toward what is sure to be an action-packed conclusion, especially since it is airing at the best possible time. Voting for SAG Award nominations opened Dec. 6, which means the show is in front of voters when it matters most. Plus, none of the actors have to worry about losing votes to fellow Marvel actors from “Loki” or “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” since both are competing as ongoing series. (“WandaVision” is ineligible this year after meeting last cycle’s extended deadline, though it did not receive any nominations.)

Nomination balloting continues into early January, which means there is still plenty of time for the “Hawkeye” acting contingent to work its way up the SAG Awards odds. It will be tough, but all three performers — Renner, Steinfeld and Farmiga — have been recognized by their peers before. And hey, if all else fails, there’s always the Emmys, where the series is already a sho0-in for Best Music and Lyrics.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

SAG Awards odds for Best Limited/TV Movie Actor Evan Peters is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?