‘Hawkeye’ is primed to follow in ‘WandaVision’s’ footsteps in at least one Emmy category

It seems Marvel really can do this all day, if “this” is “write and produce memorable and exceptional songs for its live-action Disney+ shows.” Just a little more than two months after taking home the Emmy Award for Best Music and Lyrics for the punchy, witchy and narratively revealing “Agatha All Along” from the sitcom-inspired “WandaVision,” Marvel has already delivered a worthy sequel in the form of “Save the City” from the six-episode “Hawkeye” starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.

Part of the fictional “Rogers: The Musical,” a new Broadway show Clint attends with his children in the first episode of the Christmas-themed series, “Save the City” is full of energy, a big and somewhat cheesy show-stopper set during the Battle of New York depicted in “The Avengers” (2012). It builds slowly and features references to the Tesseract and shawarma while relying on Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) iconic “I could do this all day” line as a refrain. It also features a clever setup for the use of Hulk yelling “Smash!” and includes multiple instances of the phrase “Avengers assemble.” In short, it’s the perfect Marvel number. And there’s no doubt in our minds it will also be in the running to take home the Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics next year.

SEE ‘Hawkeye’ premiere recap: Clint Barton is too old for this sh–

The song was written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with the former composing the music and producing the audio recording as well. If the names are unfamiliar, the duo were twice nominated in the music and lyrics category for their work on NBC’s Broadway-themed melodrama “Smash” (that’s right, they wrote “Let Me Be Your Star”). They are also the recipients of a Tony and a Grammy for writing the music and lyrics to the Broadway adaptation of “Hairspray,” and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018). Shaiman has an Emmy for writing for a variety or music program for his work on the Oscars in 1992, while Wittman has written and directed numerous concerts throughout his career. So, if you’re in need of a big Broadway number for your television show, you truly can’t go wrong by employing the talents of Shaiman and Wittman.

Although the full version of “Save the City” doesn’t appear in “Hawkeye,” what does make it on screen makes an instant and lasting impression on viewers even as a bored Clint calls out the inaccuracy of Ant-Man being present to fight the Chitauri (“Ant-Man” didn’t come out until 2015). At nearly four-and-a-half minutes, the song is much longer than “Agatha All Along,” which clocks in at around a minute and was written, like all the songs/opening titles in “WandaVision,” by double EGOT winner Robert Lopez and his equally talented wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who only needs to add a Tony to her collection to join the elite club herself. (Fun fact: Shaiman was nominated for the Emmy this year opposite the married couple for writing a song about end titles for the variety special “Soundtrack of Our Lives.”) By once again hiring composers and lyricists who’ve already proven themselves to be immensely talented and at the top of their game, Marvel has easily maneuvered itself into a prime position come Emmy time.

SEE ‘Hawkeye’ episode 3 recap: Echo reveals her beef with Ronin while Clint and Kate pull out all the trick arrows

When it comes to the award for Best Music and Lyrics, memorability is just as important as the talent on display in the song itself — remember, both “Dick in a Box” and “I’m F—ing Matt Damon” are previous winners in the category. “Agatha All Along,” which was recently nominated for a Grammy, captured the world’s attention in addition to being a really well-crafted song that drew inspiration from the likes of “The Munsters” and “The Addams Family.” It seems likely that “Save the City” — which is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music and will be featured on the show’s soundtrack as well — has already started to make similar pop culture inroads. It might face a steeper battle with the general public — musicals are not everyone’s cup of tea, and as Shaiman notes, the song purposely walks “the tightrope between good Broadway and evil Broadway” — but that likely won’t matter since the general public isn’t in charge of voting for the Emmy anyway.

Music and lyrics isn’t a category anyone could have predicted the new Marvel shows would be nominated for a year ago. But it’s possible that within the next year, two shows set within the MCU will be Emmy winners for their outstanding musical contributions. Not even Kevin Feige could have seen that coming.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

SAG Awards odds for Best Limited/TV Movie Actor Evan Peters is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?