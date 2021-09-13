‘Hawkeye’ trailer brings holiday cheer to Disney Plus and the MCU

Not since Shane Black brought his signature obsession with the holiday season to “Iron Man 3” has the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse embraced Christmas with such holly jolly cheer. The first trailer for “Hawkeye,” the next Marvel series coming to Disney Plus, arrived on Monday with a sleigh full of holiday references and a first look at Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Picking up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Hawkeye” focuses on Marvel itself describes as a “seemingly simple mission.” Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner, reprising his original Avengers role) must “get back to his family for Christmas.” But his journey is interrupted by the presence of a young woman named Kate Bishop, an “archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Kate is “a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner previously told Entertainment Weekly. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Created by Jonathan Igla, an Emmy nominee this year as co-executive producer of “Bridgerton,” and directed by the duo Bert & Bertie (Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, who worked together on episodes of “The Great” and the film “Troop Zero”) and Rhys Thomas (best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” and as director of “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch”), “Hawkeye” also stars Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh. As fans of “Black Widow” will recall, that film ended with Pugh’s Yelena Belova being sent on a mission by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to get revenge on Clint for his part in the death of Belova’s adopted sister, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow. (The tangled web Marvel weaves.) It’s unclear if Louis-Dreyfus will appear on “Hawkeye,” but the actress has already popped up on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“Hawkeye” will seek to continue Marvel’s success in the television landscape. Its first two shows — “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” — received a total o 28 Emmy Award nominations (23 of those for “WandaVision”). At the Creative Arts Emmys, “WandaVision” won three awards, giving Marvel its first taste of Emmy Awards glory.

Those shows were followed by “Loki,” which debuted in June to great critical acclaim and nascent 2022 awards buzz for Tom Hiddleston as the title character. That show will receive a second season at a late date.

“Hawkeye” would also be in competition for the Emmy Awards next year. The show debuts on November 24.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions