‘The Masked Dancer’ fresh clues for Cotton Candy, Moth, Sloth, Zebra …

We are only three episodes into “The Masked Dancer” but we are already at the play-off stage for Group B. On January 6, the five celebrities in this group made their debuts as Cotton Candy, Ice Cube Moth, Sloth and Zebra. Ice Cube failed to melt the hearts of the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale)and was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

On January 13, the four remaining celebrities in Group B will once again take to the stage and deliver some toe-tapping routines in episode 3 of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer.”

On the December 27 premiere, the five contestants in Group A contended. Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip got the go-ahead to continue in the competition. The fifth entry, Disco Ball, spun out of control and was unmasked. He turned out to be Ice-T, the rapper turned TV star (“Law & Order: SVU”).

We’ve catalogued the clues for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

