Heidi Klum (‘America’s Got Talent’) explains why her ‘hand binoculars’ really do help her see better [WATCH]

Over the years, fans of “America’s Got Talent” have grown accustomed to seeing Heidi Klum using her trademark “hand binoculars” at the judges’ table. The other judges often make fun of her, but Heidi remains adamant that the quirky hand gesture helps her see better. In a recent video interview with NBC (watch above), Heidi explains, “There is so much light and colors and things going on [in the studio], that sometimes it is very hard to focus in on the act.”

Heidi urges viewers at home to “try this once and then you’ll see what I mean.” The German model and actress later admits that she knows they aren’t “real” binoculars, laughing, “I know that it’s not coming closer to me. They’re just really to block the light out.” Klum first joined NBC’s talent competition program in Season 8, where she has appeared in every cycle since except for Season 14.

Also in the fun video, Sofia Vergara divulges why she cheers on acts by shouting “bravo,” Howie Mandel reveals the origins of his unique live show salute, and Terry Crews demonstrates how his “pec pop” is actually a sign of approval. The final judges, Simon Cowell, does not appear.

The 16th season of “AGT” is currently on a hiatus brought about by the Tokyo Olympics, but have no fear, the reality TV show will return to the airwaves on Tuesday, August 10. That’s the date of the first live performance show of this 2021 cycle, with 12 members of the Top 36 taking the stage for the first time at the Dolby Theatre. The first live results show airs the following night on Wednesday, August 11. See the complete schedule.

As of this writing, the identities of the 36 quarter-finalists are still being kept secret. The only ones we know for sure are the acts who received Golden Buzzers during the auditions round. They are: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (by Howie Mandel), martial arts group World Taekwondo Demonstration Team (by Terry Crews), singer Jimmie Herrod (by Sofia Vergara), quick-change artist Lea Kyle (by Heidi Klum) and singer Victory Brinker (by the entire panel).

The final Golden Buzzer, singer-songwriter Nightbirde, recently withdrew from the competition because of her battle with cancer. It’s likely her spot will be filled in the coming days.