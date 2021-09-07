‘Hell’s Kitchen 20’ final 3 chefs revealed: Vote for your favorite ‘Young Gun’ [POLL]

And then there were three. During the two-hour September 6 episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 20, the Final 3 chefs were revealed: Trenton Garvey (age 23) from Union, Missouri, Megan Gill (age 23) from Denton, Texas and Kiya Willhelm (age 22) from Barrelville, Maryland. Before next week’s fiery finale airs on Fox, we want to know which of these chef-testants is your favorite. Are you Team Trenton, Team Megan or Team Kiya? Vote in our poll and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’ cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Season 20

Trenton started out the season strong, though he suffered a brief hiccup in the third episode when Gordon Ramsay called him down (along with Antonio Ruiz and Sam Garman) to try to find out what happened with Alex Lenik‘s “chicken game” fiasco. No one seemed to remember who brought up Alex’s raw chicken to the pass, though in the end it didn’t matter because Gordon sent back the trio after a brief discussion on how to work as a team. Around the midway point of the season, the host started pulling Trenton aside and giving him words of encouragement, perhaps signalling a bit of favoritism toward him. After the show entered the black jacket phase, Trenton won both of the individual challenges — the Instagram challenge and the beach dish challenge — cementing his front-runner status.

Megan flew under the radar until the fourth episode, when she was told to switch from the Blue Team to the Red Team in an effort to create two stronger teams. (At the same time, Gordon also sent Victoria Sonora and Emily Hersh to the blue kitchen and Payton Cooper and Sam to the red kitchen.) Later on in the competition, Megan really impressed Gordon’s daughter, Megan Ramsay, who chose her soy noodles as the best dish of the day heading into her 21st birthday dinner. But it was in the 10th episode when Megan was called out by Gordon for being the “leader” of the Blue Team, which gave her the ability to nominate one person for elimination. This week, Megan earned extra credit points by being the only player to notice both of her “sabotages,” orzo pasta instead of rice and zucchini instead of peas.

Kiya started out the season as one of the most inexperienced “Young Guns,” but she didn’t let that stand in her way of making it to the finals. When she was named the “leader” of her Red Team in the 10th episode, she took it upon herself to nominate Josie Clemens as the weakest chef in the competition; Gordon agreed and sent Josie packing. Kiya came close to winning the beach dish challenge, ultimately losing to Trenton by only three votes. During the “sabotage” dinner service, she performed well at the pass but neglected to notice an entree order was missing from a six-top and didn’t notice lobster was on her risotto instead of shrimp. Kiya broke down in tears but Gordon gave her a pep talk, claiming he’s also made “thousands” of mistakes in his career.

As a reminder, the past seven winners of “Hell’s Kitchen” have all been women: Kori Sutton, Ariel Contreras-Fox, Michelle Tribble, Kimberly-Ann Ryan, Ariel Malone, Meghan Gill and La Tasha Mccutchen. Does that mean good news is on the horizon for either Megan or Kiya? Season 12’s Scott Commings is the last man to prevail, a losing streak Trenton is hoping to put an end to this year.