‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘There’s Something About Marc’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Uh-oh — should Marc Quinones‘ many fans be worried that his name appeared in the title (“There’s Something About Marc”) of this week’s episode of “Hell’s Kitchen“? This 37-year-old executive chef from Albuquerque, New Mexico has been on the chopping block several times already in Season 19, including last week when he almost went home. But he’s been able to save himself each and every time thanks to his sheer passion. With only eight people left in the running to join the “HK” winners list, did Marc’s time finally run out on Thursday night? Or did another chef-testant go home instead?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Las Vegas” recap of Season 19, Episode 10, titled “There’s Something About Marc,” to find out what happened Thursday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. The remaining contestants are:

RED TEAM: Jordan Savell, Kori Sutton, Mary Lou Davis and Nicole “Nikki” Hanna

BLUE TEAM: Cody Candelario, Declan Horgan, Marc Quinones and Amber Lancaster

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the ninth episode, Adam Pawlak‘s story came to an end after failing to communicate at the garnish station. “Adam started off the competition strong, but unlike his beard, Adam stopped growing,” joked Gordon Ramsay after taking his jacket. Following Adam’s elimination, only eight aspiring chefs remain in the running to become the head chef at the Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe Restaurant. Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Tensions run high as Marc and Cody light into each other following Adam’s elimination. Marc is convinced his team is just intimidated by his fierceness and he’s prepared to fight to the end. The next morning the slate is wiped clean and Gordon calls everyone to the dining room. He introduces them to a magician named Seth Grabel, who performs a few tricks before Gordon explains the next challenge. Each team will be responsible for making five gourmet burgers. Each chef will have one to complete on their own and then there will be a team burger for the last one. In a game of 52-pick-up, teams will race to pick up cards containing various ingredients for their burgers. Then those ingredients will be placed next to each protein, determining how each burger will be built.

8:25 p.m. — The chefs have 35 minutes to cook each of their burgers as well as the one team burger they must collaborate on. After time expires Gordon introduces tonight’s guest judge, Laurent Tourondel, owner of LT Burger. First up to be scrutinized are the chicken burgers, which have been prepared by Jordan and Declan. Jordan’s is slightly salty, but Declan’s texture is a mushy. Jordan scores one point for the Red Team. Next up are the salmon burgers, which the Red Team collaborated on and Marc cooked for the Blue Team. The Red Team’s had slightly too many sundried tomatoes, but Laurent loved it overall. Marc’s was too spicy and the Red Team earns another point. Next are turkey burgers, which is Cody vs. Nikki. Laurent enjoyed both burgers, but gives the point to the Blue Team, keeping them in the game. The battle of beef burgers is next with Kori vs. Amber. Laurent loves the flavor of Amber’s burger so the game is tied up! In the final battle it’s lamb burgers which were prepared by Mary Lou for the Red Team and as a collaboration on the Blue Team. Laurent gives a “Wow!” after eating Mary Lou’s burger and she secures the win for the Red Team. They win a field trip to Dig Deep Las Vegas, where they’ll enjoy crushing cars. While they’re off having fun, the Blue Team will stay behind peeling and dicing 500 pounds of potatoes.

8:40 p.m. — While peeling potatoes, Marc refuses to speak to his teammates, even when they ask him direct questions. He’s tired of them throwing him up for elimination and seems to think alienating himself further is going to help. To make things a little worse, the Blue Team is forced to blend up their leftover burgers from the challenge and drink them as a milkshake. Declan slams it like an absolute champ while Amber heaves over a trash bin. Alas, night comes and it’s time for dinner service at Hell’s Kitchen as guests arrive for a night of fine dining. The teams are assigning their own stations tonight, which the Red Team decides quickly while the Blue Team mulls over their options and drags their feet to a consensus. As everyone starts cooking, Marc is quickly in a haze, miscommunicating and crashing into his teammates. After refusing to take help with his risotto from Cody, Marc serves up garbage that Gordon has to send back. Meanwhile, Mary Lou is commanding respect in the Red kitchen and they are serving up perfect food so far.

8:50 p.m. — Marc just can’t get it together tonight! Once again Gordon calls his risotto “disgusting” before pulling him aside and giving him a tongue lashing. Meanwhile, Gordon calls Nikki’s meat “exceptional,” but Declan can’t keep up with her for a shared table both teams are serving. Declan’s meat is undercooked so Gordon serves half a table while the Blue Team falls apart. Gordon pulls Nikki into the pantry for a talk. Gordon says she has the least experience, she’s the youngest and a line cook, but her cooking tonight is absolutely exceptional and she’s a rising star. Over on the Blue Team, Amber serves up ice cold fish and Gordon has finally blown his lid! He tells the Blue Team to “F*** off” and sends them off to deliberate who will be up for elimination.

8:59 p.m. — The Blue Team continues to unravel as they debate who should go home and Marc tells Cody, “Kiss my ass!” It’s obvious everyone wants him to go home, but they can’t decide on the second nominee. Declan wants Amber to go up and Amber wants Declan to go up. Meanwhile, Marc storms off in an absolute outrage. It’s time for Gordon to send someone packing and his options are Marc and Cody. Cody argues that he is team-oriented and adjusts to the needs of the kitchen. Marc argues that he bounced back tonight and the Blue Team is playing politics and attempting to sabotage him. Gordon takes Marc’s jacket and sends him home with these parting words: “Marc is a big talker and a decent cook, but I’m looking for someone who can lead a brigade. Marc couldn’t even win over his own team.”