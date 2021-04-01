‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 13 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘It’s Time’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It seems like only yesterday the cast of 18 chef-testants entered the “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 stage, but now there are only five people still in the running to become the head chef at Gordon Ramsay‘s Lake Tahoe Restaurant. These black jacket wearers are: Kori Sutton, Mary Lou Davis, Cody Candelario, Declan Horgan and Amber Lancaster. At the end of Wednesday’s 13th hour, Chef Ramsay grabbed one more jacket, leaving just the Final 4 left to fight for the crown. Don’t worry, this episode was no April Fool. So how did it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Hell's Kitchen: Las Vegas" recap of Season 19, Episode 13, titled "It's Time," to find out what happened Thursday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In last week’s 12th episode, Nicole “Nikki” Hanna failed to earn a black jacket and was thus sent back home to New Hampshire. In her tearful exit interview, Nikki stated, “Every day that I woke up here in Hell’s Kitchen, I had to pinch myself … This is the most incredible experience I’ve ever had.” Following Nikki’s ouster, only five aspiring chefs remain in the competition. Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Cody and Mary Lou slip into a hot tub to celebrate their new black chef jackets. Things get a little spicy and Cody is about to go in for a kiss until Amber comes out and kills the vibe. Then everyone heads to bed and early the next morning they’re all called to the kitchen by professional MMA ring announcer Bruce Buffer. In this dome challenge, five ingredients will be hidden under a metal dome. When the bell rings, the chefs will race to the dome and grab one of the available ingredients. This happens five times until the chefs have a complete dish. But will it be appetizing?

8:20 p.m. — Declan is up first and guest judge Michael Cimarusti calls his dish tasty and “homey.” Next Amber puts up her filet, but her truffles didn’t work. Amber’s dish fails to impress the judge and Declan remains in the winner’s chair. Next Mary Lou serves up veal, which is executed to a “very high level” despite her lack of experience with this protein. She topples Declan and the lightweight is in the champion’s chair! Cody heads up next and Michael compliments Cody’s plating, but his halibut is too salty. Last up is Kori, who delivers a flavorful lobster dish, but Mary Lou is declared the victor of this challenge! That’s the second challenge in a row Mary Lou has won in the homestretch of this season.

8:25 p.m. — Mary Lou wins a day on the town and a delicious dinner at the Palms. She gets to bring a date with her, which excites Cody. But Mary Lou chooses Kori to join her! Cody is crushed and he’ll spend the day recycling hundreds of pounds of garbage with Amber and Declan. Of course Amber takes this news the worst and begins to cry. Anyways, Mary Lou and Kori hit the racetrack in some wicked sports cars and have a nice lesson in speed racing. Meanwhile, over in the trash bins, Amber can’t stop complaining about all the maggots. She’s “over” this punishment and Declan is “over” Amber.

8:40 p.m. — Mary Lou and Kori are enjoying a delicious steak and lobster dinner at the Palms. They’re talking about how they have to talk Amber off the ledge every day. They’re not sure if the men are difficult to work with or Amber is just a headcase at this point. Meanwhile, the others begin prepping the kitchen ahead of the first black jacket dinner service. Amber declares she has a “weird feeling” about tonight. The kitchen opens and everyone is excited to be fed by the black jacket chefs. Kori is a little nervous about working with Declan and Cody because she has no experience with the men. Her confidence isn’t helped when Declan serves up cold crab cakes. Next, Gordon throws Amber’s scallops back at her and demands that she cook BOTH sides.

8:45 p.m. — Cody loves working with Mary Lou and can’t believe how much better the communication is with the girls. But Amber is going down in flames after plating a bad salmon dish, which enrages Gordon once again. Everyone begins to surround Amber and help her at the fish station, which Gordon notices immediately. He is not happy. Kori steps in and takes over the fish station, but not before Amber plates a big, fat, raw halibut and gets hauled into the kitchen by Gordon. Yikes!