‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 14 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Snuggling with the Enemy’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The final four contestants of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 had little time to celebrate their standings as they were woken up in the wee hours of the morning by Gordon Ramsay for their next challenge. Mary Lou Davis, Cody Candelario, Kori Sutton and Declan Horgan had an hour to cook 40 portions of comfort food for Las Vegas partiers who still hadn’t gone to bed. Later in the episode, they each had to prove their worth during the most important dinner service to date. So how did it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Hell's Kitchen: Las Vegas" recap of Season 19, Episode 14, titled "Snuggling with the Enemy," to find out what happened Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In last week’s 13th episode, Amber Lancaster was sent home after another disastrous night on the fish station. “Amber came here expecting to beat the competition, but her biggest obstacle ended up being herself,” Chef Ramsay said after eliminating the 30-year-old executive chef from Chicago. Following Amber’s ouster, only four aspiring chefs remain in the competition. Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Mary Lou and Cody are cozied up on the couch celebrating their spots in the final four. Will this romantic duo make it all the way to the finale together? They seem to hope so! The next morning the chefs are called downstairs and encounter a raging party happening in the dining room at 7am! Gordon says no town parties like Vegas and the crowd in the dining room has worked up an appetite while dancing all night. The chefs have 30 minutes to prep and plate 40 portions of snacks for these rowdy diners. The challenge is to see which chef creates food that is most appealing to Vegas crowds.

8:20 p.m. — Time is up and the chefs have each plated their food. Each club-goer takes one portion from each chef and they’ll be filling out survey cards to determine the winner of this challenge. Kori is announced as the winner, followed by Cody, Declan and Mary Lou in last place. Kori wins a spectacular reward and chooses Cody to join her. They’ll enjoy a shopping spree at Macy’s, spending a total of $4,000. They also get a complete Hell’s Kitchen culinary set. Declan and Mary Lou will be tidying up the beds and cleaning out the fridge upstairs. Before leaving for her reward, Kori apologizes to Mary Lou for not choosing her to go on the reward. Kori knows she has to work with the boys for the remainder of this season, so this is a calculated move to get to know one of her enemies. As a nice gesture, Kori and Cody pick up a couple of Vitamix blenders to give Mary Lou and Declan.