‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 15 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘What Happens in Vegas’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Can you feel the heat? The final three contestants of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 have been named: Declan Horgan, Mary Lou Davis and Kori Sutton. But by the end of Thursday’s penultimate hour, only two still remained in the running to win the head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant in Lake Tahoe. So which aspiring chef-testant was eliminated just prior to the season finale? And which former winner returned to the show to lend a helping hand in the latest challenge?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Las Vegas” recap of Season 19, Episode 15, titled “What Happens in Vegas,” to find out what happened Thursday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the “HK” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In last week’s 14th episode, Cody Candelario was sent home despite being one of Chef Ramsay’s favorite contestants. “Throughout this competition, Cody was never shy about his abilities,” the host explained. “But when it came to running the pass, he was just a bit shy, so unfortunately, it was time to say goodbye.” Following Cody’s ouster, only three people remain in the competition. Who will be going home tonight? Let’s go!