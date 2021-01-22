‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 19 episode 3 recap: Who had a panic attack and who went home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Thursday night on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the show featured its first medical situation of the season in only the third episode — is that a new record? One contestant couldn’t survive the drama of the competition and required a paramedic’s assistance, while their teammates waited to see if they’d make it to dinner service. Elsewhere in the episode, Chef Gordon Ramsay tasked the players with making Caesar salad dressing from scratch and then one tearful chef-testant ended up going home at the end of the hour.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Hell’s Kitchen: Las Vegas” recap of Season 19, Episode 3, titled “Hell Caesar,” to find out what happened Thursday, January 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring chefs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. The remaining 16 contestants are:

RED TEAM: Amber Lancaster, Brittani Ratcliff, Fabiola Fuentes, Jordan Savell, Kori Sutton, Lauren Lawless, Mary Lou Davis, Nicole Hanna and Syann Williams

BLUE TEAM: Adam Pawlak, Cody Candelario, Declan Horgan, Drew Tingley, Josh Oakley, Marc Quinones and Peter Martinez

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Hell’s Kitchen” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the second episode, there was a shocking double elimination as Chef Ramsay cut both Kenneth McDuffie and Eliott Sanchez. Kenneth’s shrimp dish was the worst of the worst, so he was sent home in the middle of the episode. Eliott was eliminated after dinner service after he readily admitted he wasn’t as good a chef as Drew. Who will be the next contestant to turn in their jacket? Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. — Gordon calls the chefs outside bright and early to introduce them to a statue of Caesar Cardini, creator of the Caesar salad. Naturally, today’s challenge is to create a perfect Caesar salad. Gordon quickly demonstrates how to make the classic dressing and instructs the contestants to create their own salads and then deliver them to him on a scooter. The first team with 10 perfect Caesar salads will win this challenge. Lauren is first to hand Gordon a salad and he tells her there is too much oil in the dressing. Josh nails his and gets the Blue Team off to an early lead. The ladies resurge and even though Syann is slower than Mary Lou’s grandma in her walker, the chef ultimately delivers Gordon the Red Team’s winning salad. For their reward they will go on an epic excursion through the gorgeous Nevada desert on thrilling, high-powered dune buggies. As the men’s punishment, they’ll have to stay back and peel hundreds of quail eggs.

8:25 p.m. — Following their dune buggy adventure, the Red Team returns to Hell’s Kitchen and Fabiola has come down with a mysterious illness. She goes into a complete meltdown and even pulls down a camera person’s equipment and throws it to the ground. I guess she’s not in the mood to be filmed. An EMT pulls her aside and gives her water, suggesting dehydration is Fabiola’s ailment. She heads up to her room to regain her strength while the rest of the Red Team (who have no patience for her antics) head to the kitchen to prepare for dinner service.

8:32 p.m. — Gordon calls together both teams to let them know who they’ll be cooking for this evening. At the Red Team’s VIP table will be superstar speed skater, Apolo Ohno. The Blue Team will be serving NFL legend and Super Bowl champ Marshall Faulk. Near the end of Gordon’s pep talk, Fabiola returns and it appears as though she’ll be joining the Red Team tonight for dinner service. Diners begin to arrive and orders are already flying into the kitchen. Drew’s butt crack is on full display, irritating Gordon and disgusting his teammates. He just can’t seem to keep his pants up. Things get worse for the Blue Team when Cody serves up raw scallops, earning a tongue lashing from Gordon. Things aren’t going much better on the Red Team after Fabiola screws up a basic flatbread.

8:42 p.m. — Cody ruins the scallops for a second time and Gordon screams at the Blue Team to get their s*** together! Meanwhile, Fabiola burned her second flatbread and continues to bring down the Red Team. Finally, both the Red and Blue teams begin serving out appetizers and successfully make it to the entrées. Jordan is the next chef to get blasted when she screws up some steak and fails to communicate with her teammates. Cody continues to be a complete disaster for the Blue Team, this time sending out raw fish.

8:53 p.m. — Jordan delivers the wrong protein on her next plate, but even worse, her duck is raw. Gordon tells the whole team to “F*** off!” and sends them up to their dorm to deliberate which two chefs will be up for elimination. Jordan apologizes to the team, but still feels that it is Lauren who doesn’t deserve to be there. Over on the Blue Team, Marc believes he’s carrying the the men, but he’s aggravating everyone else in the process. Up in deliberation, the Red Team gangs up on Lauren and decides she’ll be their first nominee. Their next target is Nicole, despite the fact that Jordan and Fabiola both made major mistakes. Syann tries to sway the team to vote for Fabiola rather than Nicole, but has her argument worked? No. The team nominates Lauren and Nicole, which leaves Gordon flabbergasted. He blasts the Red Team for nominating the wrong two chefs.

8:59 p.m. — Gordon vetoes the Red Team’s nominations and pulls forward Jordan and Fabiola for elimination. After ridiculing both chefs Gordon ultimately eliminates Fabiola and demands that she turn over her chef’s jacket. Gordon then blasts the Red Team once more for failing to properly evaluate their own team. He finishes off the night by screaming at Drew to get a f***ing belt! That’s a wrap for tonight.